[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT MARK Seen with Severe Back Pain During His Bangkok Performance

워낙 티 안내는 애라 이렇게 드러난건

참다가 통증 때문에 보이는 것 같은데



허리 아픈거면 치료든 뭐든

근본적인 해결을 할수 있게



마크 스케줄 조정 좀 해줬으면..pic.twitter.com/NPb8apTQOp — lalala love (@lalala10ve) May 27, 2023

MARK of K-pop boy group NCT was spotted having a hard time battling his back pain during his performance in Bangkok.On May 27, NCT's unit NCT 127 was invited to perform at K-pop festival in Bangkok, Thailand.The group gave an outstanding performance in front of a large crowd.The concert seemed to go on well until some fans noticed MARK clutching his back in pain.Throughout his performance, he looked like he was struggling to breathe properly, and fighting the pain.He was not only in pain while he was performing, but he was also frowning hard and holding his back as he moved his body during the post-concert live broadcast.NCT 127's choreography is known to be physically straining and difficult to pull off, even possibly dangerous.Earlier this year, another member TAEYONG revealed that his legs were paralyzed due to back issues.Even though the group members certainly have their choreography performed countless times, it is very likely that it still takes a toll on their bodies each time.With MARK's tight schedule between NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, fans are highly concerned about his health.Fans are urging MARK to take a break for his own good at the moment; they are asking their management agency SM Entertainment to adjust his schedule and take him to the hospital.They are hoping that it will not be long before MARK gets the rest that he deserves.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, 'watermelon8269' Twitter)(SBS Star)