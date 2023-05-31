[SBS Star] "The Snitch Is Here!" Lady Jane Reveals Who Leaked Her Secret Wedding Plan

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lady Jane disclosed how her secret marriage arrangement with 10-year-younger actor Lim Hyun Tae was uncovered.On May 30, Lady Jane guested on SBS' television show 'The Strongest Hearts' and talked about her upcoming October marriage.She shocked the cast members by announcing that the person who leaked her marriage to a reporter was "here".The two hosts, singer/entertainer Lee Seung Gi and comedian Kang Ho-dong sympathized with her."Even if it would eventually be known to the public since you are a celebrity, you should be able to choose when and how to reveal it. It must have been frustrating.", Lady Jane nodded as Kang Ho-dong spoke.The bride-to-be began her story by explaining why the pair wanted to keep the wedding secret.She said they chose to keep it quiet because the wedding is not until October and there are still several months until then."When we went to make a reservation at the venue, the manager working there recognized me.", as Lady Jane said, the studio focused on her."I made them promise to keep the secret, and I got out there relieved to have their words for it."However, the secret was revealed only two days later."I got a call from my manager in the morning.", she resumed, "The exact words were: 'A reporter contacted me to ask if Lady Jane is getting married. They said they will write about it. I think we should confirm if the words are already out.'""I was fine with confirming it because it is true. But I couldn't help but wonder when, how, and who spilled it out to the reporter when I tried so hard to keep their mouth shut. So I told my manager to ask the reporter.", said Lady Jane."And it turned out…", the singer paused before revealing the surprising name of the snitch, which drove the cast members insanely curious."It all started the day before the call, when I went out to a brunch cafe with my family.", Lady Jane went on with all the attention."The weather was beautiful and I felt wonderful dining in a nice place. So I started chatting about my marriage. I blabbered about the wedding gown, wedding logistics, and so on. And I had no idea the reporter was sitting right next to me."She explained that the reporter heard her talking about the wedding and later called the manager to be assured."I basically yelled it directly into the reporter's ears. They said they didn't mean to overhear it, but I was so loud that they couldn't help but listen in.", she said."So, you were the snitch?", exclaimed the host Lee Seung Gi, pointing at Lady Jane, the one who had been rattling on about her secret wedding plan.She nodded, rather ashamed.(Credit= SBS The Strongest Hearts)(SBS Star)