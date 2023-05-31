뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ji-a Says She Bought 30 Bottles of Soju for Her Character in 'The Glory'
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.31 10:27 View Count
Actress Park Ji-a shared the delicate effort she put into playing the character in 'The Glory'.

On May 30, SBS' television show 'The Strongest Hearts' pre-released a clip of Park Ji-a on its YouTube account.

In Netflix's smash hit series 'The Glory', Park Ji-a portrayed 'Jung Mi-hee', the alcoholic mother of the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun' (played by Song Hye Kyo).

The extremely alcoholic, self-absorbed mother is the biggest abuser in the life of 'Moon Dong-eun', making it a living hell whenever she has a chance.
Park Ji-a
Sitting in the studio, Park Ji-a disclosed a behind-the-scene detail of her playing one of the most intense characters in the series.

"Everyone has their type of liquor. After reading the script, I had a gut that my character would enjoy the strong one.", she explained.

Soju, the most common alcoholic beverage in Korea is often distinguished by the color of its cap, which is either green or red.

The green one is softer and lighter, while the red one is stronger, with a higher percentage of alcohol.

"I figured the production team would have chosen the green one, so I bought a case of liquor (in this case, 30 bottles of soju) and brought it to the shooting location."

And her guess was right, there was only green-capped soju prepared on site. 
Park Ji-a
Unlike her unstoppable character in the series, the actress hesitated, lest she would offend the director.

"Eventually, I decided to tell him.", she resumed, "I told him that in my mind, 'Jung Mi-hee' drinks the red one, considering her life path. He agreed, but was concerned about where could they get it at the last minute."

It was then that the actress saved the day with a case full of red-capped soju.

She humbly added, "No one would notice the color of the cap watching the series, I know that. But this is my mindset whenever I join a cast. I have to be prepared until there are no regrets, keeping in mind that I still have a lot to work on."
Park Ji-a

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
