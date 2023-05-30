뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Says She Had No Intention of Getting Married Before Meeting Kevin Oh
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Says She Had No Intention of Getting Married Before Meeting Kevin Oh

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.30 17:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Says She Had No Intention of Getting Married Before Meeting Kevin Oh
Actress Kong Hyo-jin shared that she actually had zero intention of getting married before she met her husband Korean-American musician Kevin Oh. 

On May 28, Kong Hyo-jin guested on singer Jung Jae Hyung's YouTube show. 

As soon as Kong Hyo-jin walked into the studio, Jung Jae Hyung exclaimed, "Oh wow, you look stunning today. What's going on with you? Your face is like glowing! Life must be treating you well." 

Kong Hyo-jin thanked him, then explained that it was all thanks to her happy married life with Kevin Oh. 
Kong Hyo-jin
Kong Hyo-jin
When asked if she gets along with him well, Kong Hyo-jin immediately answered, "Of course. That's why I dated and married him! I'm not the type of person who dates someone easily. That's why I don't have lots of exes. It's never easy for me to like someone." 

"After several relationships in my life before I met Kevin, I came to a conclusion that I'm better off by myself. I mean, I just thought I would be happy dating someone, without marrying them. I thought, 'Marriage isn't for me. I'm never going to get married!'", she resumed. 

Kong Hyo-jin noted that she used to go around declaring to everybody how she has no plans to get married, ever. 

But it was after meeting Kevin Oh, her mind had completely changed, "After I met Kevin, I changed my mind, because he was an angel. It wasn't like that at first though. I told him that I wanted a marriage-free life in the beginning of our relationship. But he honestly was an angel, and that moved me." 

She went on, "I have his number saved under the name 'angel' on my phone. He has the purest and kindest heart." 
 

Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh made their relationship public in April last year; they married each other in about six months in October the same year. 

Their dating as well as marriage news grabbed the attention of many, as Kong Hyo-jin is about 10 years older than Kevin Oh. 

Kong Hyo-jin is 43 years old, born in April 1980, and Kevin Oh was born in August 1990, making him 33 years old in a couple of months. 

(Credit= 'kevinoh_' Instagram, '요정재형' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.