[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin Says She Had No Intention of Getting Married Before Meeting Kevin Oh

Actress Kong Hyo-jin shared that she actually had zero intention of getting married before she met her husband Korean-American musician Kevin Oh.On May 28, Kong Hyo-jin guested on singer Jung Jae Hyung's YouTube show.As soon as Kong Hyo-jin walked into the studio, Jung Jae Hyung exclaimed, "Oh wow, you look stunning today. What's going on with you? Your face is like glowing! Life must be treating you well."Kong Hyo-jin thanked him, then explained that it was all thanks to her happy married life with Kevin Oh.When asked if she gets along with him well, Kong Hyo-jin immediately answered, "Of course. That's why I dated and married him! I'm not the type of person who dates someone easily. That's why I don't have lots of exes. It's never easy for me to like someone.""After several relationships in my life before I met Kevin, I came to a conclusion that I'm better off by myself. I mean, I just thought I would be happy dating someone, without marrying them. I thought, 'Marriage isn't for me. I'm never going to get married!'", she resumed.Kong Hyo-jin noted that she used to go around declaring to everybody how she has no plans to get married, ever.But it was after meeting Kevin Oh, her mind had completely changed, "After I met Kevin, I changed my mind, because he was an angel. It wasn't like that at first though. I told him that I wanted a marriage-free life in the beginning of our relationship. But he honestly was an angel, and that moved me."She went on, "I have his number saved under the name 'angel' on my phone. He has the purest and kindest heart."Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh made their relationship public in April last year; they married each other in about six months in October the same year.Their dating as well as marriage news grabbed the attention of many, as Kong Hyo-jin is about 10 years older than Kevin Oh.Kong Hyo-jin is 43 years old, born in April 1980, and Kevin Oh was born in August 1990, making him 33 years old in a couple of months.(Credit= 'kevinoh_' Instagram, '요정재형' YouTube)(SBS Star)