[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon States Choo Sa Rang Changed After His Father's Passing

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon saw a positive change in his daughter Choo Sa Rang following his father's sudden passing.On May 24 episode of KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House', Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Choo Sung Hoon was asked how old Choo Sa Rang was now.He answered, "She's 12 years old. As she got older, she became more and more distant. She's going into her teens, so it's probably something inevitable. I'm aware that all fathers around the world go through this, but it certainly breaks my heart seeing her change that way."Then, Choo Sung Hoon mentioned his recent trip to Hong Kong with Choo Sa Rang for a magazine shooting."At that time, we were there for magazine cover photo shooting. Following our shooting, the photographer said he/she would take nice photos of us together, just for the sake of it.""I wanted to look happy in the photos, but it was hard to do that, because Sa Rang kept stepping away from me. It looked like she felt uncomfortable to be so close to me. In the end, our photos turned out looking awkwarder than ever.", he bitterly added.But after the death of his father―Choo Sa Rang's grandfather―last month, Choo Sa Rang changed, according to Choo Sung Hoon.The MMA fighter said, "After he passed away, I told Sa Rang, 'Life is too short to enjoy all things you want with them together. You should do everything you want to do and eat with that person while you can. The most important thing is to create a memory with each other.'"He continued to comment, "Following that day, Sa Rang came up to me before I did; she opened her heart to me. We are slowly getting closer to each other each day. It's all thanks to my father, and I really thank him for that.""Sa Rang calls me often, and we even share a bed when we sleep these days.", he wrapped up the topic with a bright smile.(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' Instagram, KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)