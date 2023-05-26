뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon States Choo Sa Rang Changed After His Father's Passing
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon States Choo Sa Rang Changed After His Father's Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.26 18:39 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon States Choo Sa Rang Changed After His Fathers Passing
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon saw a positive change in his daughter Choo Sa Rang following his father's sudden passing.  

On May 24 episode of KBS' talk show 'Problem Child in House', Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Choo Sung Hoon was asked how old Choo Sa Rang was now. 

He answered, "She's 12 years old. As she got older, she became more and more distant. She's going into her teens, so it's probably something inevitable. I'm aware that all fathers around the world go through this, but it certainly breaks my heart seeing her change that way." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Then, Choo Sung Hoon mentioned his recent trip to Hong Kong with Choo Sa Rang for a magazine shooting. 

"At that time, we were there for magazine cover photo shooting. Following our shooting, the photographer said he/she would take nice photos of us together, just for the sake of it." 

"I wanted to look happy in the photos, but it was hard to do that, because Sa Rang kept stepping away from me. It looked like she felt uncomfortable to be so close to me. In the end, our photos turned out looking awkwarder than ever.", he bitterly added.   
Choo Sung Hoon
But after the death of his father―Choo Sa Rang's grandfather―last month, Choo Sa Rang changed, according to Choo Sung Hoon. 

▶ [SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Mourns His Father's Sudden Passing

The MMA fighter said, "After he passed away, I told Sa Rang, 'Life is too short to enjoy all things you want with them together. You should do everything you want to do and eat with that person while you can. The most important thing is to create a memory with each other.'"  

He continued to comment, "Following that day, Sa Rang came up to me before I did; she opened her heart to me. We are slowly getting closer to each other each day. It's all thanks to my father, and I really thank him for that." 

"Sa Rang calls me often, and we even share a bed when we sleep these days.", he wrapped up the topic with a bright smile. 
Choo Sung Hoon
(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' Instagram, KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.