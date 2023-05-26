뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Got Dumped After Ghosting Her Boyfriend a Day Before Their Planned Trip?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] DARA Got Dumped After Ghosting Her Boyfriend a Day Before Their Planned Trip?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.26 14:49 View Count
[SBS Star] DARA Got Dumped After Ghosting Her Boyfriend a Day Before Their Planned Trip?
K-pop artist DARA talked about the time when she got dumped after ghosting her celebrity boyfriend a day before their planned trip together. 

On May 25, DARA guested on entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube's show. 

During their conversation, DARA looked back on her days as a member of girl group 2NE1. 

DARA said, "I was pretty popular since the moment I made debut. A lot of guys in the industry asked me out at that time. Because I debuted at an age considerably older than most other rookie K-pop group members, sunbaes found it easier to approach me, and hoobaes liked me for being noona." 
DARA
Tak Jae-hoon asked, "In that case, have you ever dated another celebrity before?" 

Without even flinching or seeming bothered, DARA immediately blurted out that she did.

But she emphasized that it was 'cyber love', meaning that they mostly texted each other, and only went on one to two dates. 
DARA
Then, DARA unraveled this sad(?) love story, "I actually got dumped, because I wouldn't go out to meet him in person. It's pretty depressing." 

She continued, "At that time, I wasn't really in Korea much; the majority of the time, I was overseas for my work. Then, I once managed to get some time off over the Lunar New Year holidays. So, my ex and I decided to go on a trip together. But the thing was, I had never gone on a trip with my boyfriend until then. As the date came close, I got more and more scared." 

She explained what made her feel so scared like that, "If I went on a trip with him, that meant we would have to spend the night together. I also had to use the bathroom with him around. So, I just avoided his calls. He called me all night, but I didn't answer any of his calls. Several days after that, he dumped me.", then awkwardly chuckled. 

Upon listening to her story, Tak Jae-hoon asked if she was over that fear now. 

DARA answered, "Of course. I'm totally over it! As you can tell by listening to my 'cyber love' story, I used to be a really shy person. But I think I lost a good amount of shyness while being on various television shows in the past." 
 

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.