[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho to Retire from Football to Take Care of His Wife Battling Cancer
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.26 11:33 View Count
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho, playing for Suwon Football Club, announced his retirement from football. 

On May 26, Suwon Football Club made an announcement regarding their player Park Joo-ho, who has been playing for their club since 2021. 

The club informed that Park Joo-ho's upcoming retirement ceremony will be held on June 6.

At the retirement ceremony, a video chronicling Park Joo-ho's professional life will be screened. 

His fellow club players will attend the ceremony, wearing commemorative matching T-shirts, and his families are also expected to be there. 

The retirement ceremony will take place as a pre-game event on that day. 

It is said that Park Joo-ho is retiring to take care of his wife Anna Park, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. 
Back in November last year, Anna revealed that she had cancer.  

At that time, Anna Park wrote on her Instagram, "I apologize for my silence to those who continued to love my family despite the fact that I did not communicate with you. I wasn't able to look happy and didn't want you to feel bad about it. But I was wrong. I should be happy. Very happy. I'll come back to more later, of course. But thank you for sticking with us all this time. I promise to be as open as possible." 

She continued, "Radiation therapy aside, let's keep our heads up! I don't want to disappoint all the people who worked so hard to keep me alive. If you or a loved one is struggling with these strange cells, I am sending you love and good energy." 

This March, Anna Park brought everyone some good news; she said that she was getting better day by day. 
(Credit= 'mrsannapark' 'milany_p' 'lovelyparktrio' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
