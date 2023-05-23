뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Self-Deprecating or Way of Hosting: Is Lee Young Ji Wrong to Praise KARINA's Looks?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Self-Deprecating or Way of Hosting: Is Lee Young Ji Wrong to Praise KARINA's Looks?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.23 16:38 View Count
[SBS Star] Self-Deprecating or Way of Hosting: Is Lee Young Ji Wrong to Praise KARINAs Looks?
Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji was swept up in a heated argument over overly complimenting KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa for her beauty.

On May 19, KARINA guested on a YouTube show hosted by Lee Young Ji.

The episode was a huge hit, reaching over eight million views in only three days.

However, the show's host was criticized for focusing on KARINA's appearance too much to the point of discomfort.

Lee Young Ji, with brows ridiculously heavily drawn, took a step back from KARINA when she came in as if KARINA's beauty intimidated her.

"I'm sorry to say this with my face like this, but we share the same makeup artist.", Lee Young Ji said.

As the guest sat down, the host stated, "I don't want to comment on a person's appearance so much, but you are so…beautiful.", stuttering.
Lee Young Ji and KARINA
Lee Young Ji was astounded by how little KARINA's face is and placed her hands to show how small it is.

When KARINA mentioned that other kids made fun of her little head when she was little, Lee Young Ji retorted fiercely, "Those people must not have a mirror in their house. Or, when they were alone, they would have gone quietly into frustration comparing what you have and what they own."

Her approach of lowering herself and overly praising K-pop group members, who are highly regarded for their youth and beauty, has been favorably accepted by group fans.

She often hilariously dressed herself to make the guest laugh and shine in comparison to her.

After the episode of her show with KARINA went viral, some internet users criticized Lee Young Ji's self-lowering attitude.

Lee Young Ji arranged her brows to be thick and black for the episode to resemble the guest KARINA's favorite animation character.
Lee Young Ji and KARINA
Nonetheless, people pitied her, assuming that she made herself look intentionally bad to highlight KARINA's beauty.

One wrote on Twitter, "She is self-deprecating to praise the guest's looks, and it is difficult to watch. I despise this type of Korean culture.", pointing out Lee Young Ji's attitude as a remnant of the cultural influence of humbling oneself in front of others.

Others, on the other hand, accepted her attitude as it is, Lee Young Ji's style of hosting celebrities.

"What's the matter with calling pretty people pretty?", "If you hate it that much, do yourself a favor and stop watching.", was their side of the argument.

At the center of the storm, Lee Young Ji made a brief statement on her Twitter account.

"The only purpose of my channel is either to make a favorite video of your favorite stars or a video that makes the stars your favorite.", she wrote.
Lee Young Ji and KARINA
Lee Young Ji and KARINA
(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, 'dokgodieinsaeng' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.