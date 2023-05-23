[SBS Star] Self-Deprecating or Way of Hosting: Is Lee Young Ji Wrong to Praise KARINA's Looks?

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji was swept up in a heated argument over overly complimenting KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa for her beauty.On May 19, KARINA guested on a YouTube show hosted by Lee Young Ji.The episode was a huge hit, reaching over eight million views in only three days.However, the show's host was criticized for focusing on KARINA's appearance too much to the point of discomfort.Lee Young Ji, with brows ridiculously heavily drawn, took a step back from KARINA when she came in as if KARINA's beauty intimidated her."I'm sorry to say this with my face like this, but we share the same makeup artist.", Lee Young Ji said.As the guest sat down, the host stated, "I don't want to comment on a person's appearance so much, but you are so…beautiful.", stuttering.Lee Young Ji was astounded by how little KARINA's face is and placed her hands to show how small it is.When KARINA mentioned that other kids made fun of her little head when she was little, Lee Young Ji retorted fiercely, "Those people must not have a mirror in their house. Or, when they were alone, they would have gone quietly into frustration comparing what you have and what they own."Her approach of lowering herself and overly praising K-pop group members, who are highly regarded for their youth and beauty, has been favorably accepted by group fans.She often hilariously dressed herself to make the guest laugh and shine in comparison to her.After the episode of her show with KARINA went viral, some internet users criticized Lee Young Ji's self-lowering attitude.Lee Young Ji arranged her brows to be thick and black for the episode to resemble the guest KARINA's favorite animation character.Nonetheless, people pitied her, assuming that she made herself look intentionally bad to highlight KARINA's beauty.One wrote on Twitter, "She is self-deprecating to praise the guest's looks, and it is difficult to watch. I despise this type of Korean culture.", pointing out Lee Young Ji's attitude as a remnant of the cultural influence of humbling oneself in front of others.Others, on the other hand, accepted her attitude as it is, Lee Young Ji's style of hosting celebrities."What's the matter with calling pretty people pretty?", "If you hate it that much, do yourself a favor and stop watching.", was their side of the argument.At the center of the storm, Lee Young Ji made a brief statement on her Twitter account."The only purpose of my channel is either to make a favorite video of your favorite stars or a video that makes the stars your favorite.", she wrote.(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube, 'dokgodieinsaeng' Twitter)(SBS Star)