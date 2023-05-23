[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Asks Fans to Translate Her YouTube Videos for Free; She Gets Slammed

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Tae Ri is receiving a lot of criticism after asking her fans to translate her YouTube videos as part of talent donation.Last May, Kim Tae Ri released a 6-episode vlog series titled, 'So, Is This the Place?' on her YouTube channel.Regarding this series, Kim Tae Ri shared an announcement on her Instagram on May 22.In the announcement, Kim Tae Ri wrote, "Hi, everyone! I've finally managed to add English subtitles to the third episode of 'So, Is This the Place?' I know, I know. It's taken me a year. But I believe I'll be able to add English subtitles to the fourth episode sooner, so be prepared for it!""Looking at comments on my YouTube, I've noticed that there are fans from all over the world. I came up with this idea when I thought hard about whether there was a way to offer subtitles in the languages of each of your nations.""I thought, 'I'm sure some of you would be like, 'Wow, the YouTube team of Kim Tae Ri provides subtitles so slowly. It would be much faster for me to get it done!', because I bet there are talented people in each of your country. So, I decided to start a project called, 'So, Is This the Place to Translate?'", she said.Then, Kim Tae Ri noted that the project will be talent donation; the translators will not get paid for their work."You will be participating in the project, donating your talent. If you are interested, please fill out the form on the website that we made (here), and our team will contact you. If you wish, we will add your name/e-mail/Instagram account at the end of the videos you translate. Hoping many of you will join the project!"The form contained questions such as what language they would like to translate to, how fluent they are in Korean and English, the number of episodes they will be willing to translate and so on.As criticism poured in for it being "completely inappropriate", which they explained it was using fans' love and support, Kim Tae Ri deleted the post not long after.A day after the controversy, on May 23, Kim Tae Ri's management agency mmm Entertainment apologized for the whole situation.The agency stated, "'So, Is This the Place?' series doesn't generate any revenue. There are no advertisements as well. We weren't trying to weigh anybody's talent against revenue that we could generate. From the moment when Kim Tae Ri decided to begin the series, it's always been for fans. Only for fans.""The request for help in translating subtitles in different languages also started with the hope that more overseas fans would enjoy her YouTube videos. Never did we try to manipulate anyone. We'd like to add that we did fairly pay for the part that needed to be paid for.""We sincerely apologize to everyone who experienced discomfort due to the circumstance.", apologizing once again.Some are still uncomfortable with the situation, despite Kim Tae Ri's apology through her agency.(Credit= 'kimtaeri_official' Instagram, '매니지먼트 엠엠엠 MANAGEMENT MMM OFFICIAL' YouTube)(SBS Star)