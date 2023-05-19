[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun's Heartfelt Apology for Losing a Fan's Gift Goes Viral & Gets Response

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Shin Ye Eun wrote a lengthy letter to apologize to a fan.On May 18, Shin Ye Eun took an online communication platform to reach out to a specific fan."Hey… After much thought, I think I owe an apology to one person, so please bear with me.", she wrote.Shin Ye Eun apologized to a fan who gifted her Bluetooth earbuds that were custom-made for her.She says her favorite things were drawn on it, her puppy and a soccer ball."I'm so sorry.", she resumed, "I think I lost it. I've been looking for it every day, searching everywhere, and asking everyone I knew whether they had seen it. Whenever I'm cleaning my home, I seek for it. I even asked my parents if it was in their house, yet… I couldn't find it anywhere.""I will keep looking for it.", she noted.Then Shin Ye Eun explained why she is publicly addressing the matter, which would have gone unnoticed if she had not spoken."I'm writing to be honest with you if we ever meet again. I don't want to tell you that I still have it. And it would be dreadful to disappoint you face to face, telling you that I had lost your precious gift. I didn't know what to do, so I'm leaving this message…", she wrote."I am deeply sorry. It is entirely my fault. You even put my dog and soccer ball in the design. I truly loved and treasured it. And I don't understand why it's gone… I feel so bad. But I know you, who gave me the gift, would feel far worse than I do. I'll keep looking till I find it. I am sorry… "Every word reflected how she valued the gift and sorry she is.When her letter went viral, people were moved by how sweet she is; some even scolded the earbuds to return to her if they had any sense.And her sincere words reached the mentioned fan.The fan responded on her social media account, hoping to cheer up the star."I know how much you treasured my present… So I'm just thankful. Shin Ye Eun, I'll love you forever."The fan shared photos of Shin Ye Eun enjoying the earbuds.She was posing and smiling in front of the camera, with a lovely present from a fan.As the story unfolded, the company that customized the earbuds said on social media, "The fan who ordered this, please contact us. We'll gladly send it to her as a present."(Credit= 'S_yeyeluv' Twitter, '__shinyeeun' 'p.o.i.kr' Instagram, DearU bubble)(SBS Star)