[SBS Star] Nursing Officer Leaves Her Division Without Permission to Vaccinate JIN in Another Division

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It was revealed that one nursing officer of the 28th Division left the workplace without permission during working hours, and visited the 5th Division Recruiting Training Center, where JIN of K-pop boy group BTS serves his national mandatory duty, and vaccinated JIN.On May 18, news outlet Beta News exclusively reported that a nursing officer in her 20s, working at the 28th Division, drove for about half an hour in her car back in mid-January, to the 5th Division Recruiting Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do to see JIN.The nursing officer at the 5th Division Recruiting Training Center is her friend, and they had plotted the day together in advance.From around 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM on that day, the nursing officer administered the second round of vaccination against epidemic hemorrhagic fever to JIN at the medical office of the 5th Division Recruit Training Center.Then, she returned to her workplace, where she is supposed to be on duty. There, she told everybody how JIN was in a lot of pain when he got vaccinated.Later, it was discovered that this nursing officer had left her work without reporting to the superior.Leaving one's place of work without permission is punishable by imprisonment for up to a year under the Military Criminal Act.As well as leaving her workplace without permission during her working hours, the nursing officer is also suspected of leaking a large amount of painkillers from her medical office to the 5th Division Recruit Training Center's medical office.According to an informant, when the nursing officer was on the phone with the nursing officer at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, she learned that they were short of pain relievers.She grabbed boxes of painkillers from the shelf at her medical office, and took them with her to the 5th Division.Regarding the nursing officer's deviation, the informant commented, "What the nursing officer told me was that she was going to the 5th Division because the head of the personnel department told her that the 5th Division needed her assistance, which turned out to be false. She basically went to another division simply to satisfy her self-interest. It's insane that a military officer would do such a thing.""She departed our division with no authorization, but she pretended as if she was asked for help.", the informant expressed great anger as he/she spoke.Not too long after her visit to the 5th Division, the case of her unauthorized departure was filed as a civil complaint, and the 28th Division, 5th Division and military police said to have conducted a joint investigation last March.Nevertheless, the military has not taken any action against the nursing officer yet, until now.The informant furiously noted, "The 5th Division punishes their soldiers even if they just ask JIN for his autograph. But why is she not getting punished at all? This case must be dealt with more seriously. She must be punished."Former lieutenant 'E' also stated, "It's wrong for an officer, who is supposed to abide by every military law and regulation and set an example for the soldiers, to leave the division for her personal interest with no permission like that. The price must be paid."While the case is viewed negatively both inside and outside the military, suspicions are raised that the military tried to cover up this incident completely; many are raising questions about whether there is even a will to punish her.Lieutenant Colonel Seo Jeong-hoon of the 28th Division, had something to say about the nursing officer's unauthorized departure from her workplace and medication leakage."Several charges were confirmed through inspections, but the nursing officer has denied other charges. Once the military police is done with their investigation, we will make sure to deal with this case and take disciplinary action according to the military law and regulations."Some are saying, "Korea is still technically at war, and our enemies will only laugh at us for the fact that a military officer left her division without permission during working hours and leaked medication to the outside."Currently, JIN serves his military service as an assistant instructor at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center.(Credit= Military Manpower Administration, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)