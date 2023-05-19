뉴스
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Writes on Song Hye Kyo's Instagram As Their Co-Starring Failed
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.19
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Writes on Song Hye Kyos Instagram As Their Co-Starring Failed
Despite their co-starring role in 'The Price of Confession' falling through, actors Song Hye Kyo and Han So-hee appear to be closer than ever.

On May 17, the news report announcing Song Hye Kyo and Han So-hee's departure from the highly awaited drama 'The Price of Confession' hit the internet.

Following the phenomenal success of Netflix's 'The Glory', the lead star Song Hye Kyo's next move got the utmost attention from the public.

On March 16, fans screamed with joy when Song Hye Kyo and Han So-hee uploaded the same picture on their Instagram accounts, a forged image of them together.
Han So-hee and Song Hye Kyo
It was their way of announcing them both getting on board as co-lead in the drama in process, 'The Price of Confession'.

The news made fans of both actors' heart pound since they have never been in the same project.

So, there was a huge disappointment when the actors were reported to be pulling out of the drama.

However, on the same day, the two had a lovely interaction that helped to ease the tension.

Song Hye Kyo posted a video advertisement she starred in on her Instagram and Han So-hee left a message for her.

"Still Mine.", she wrote; a short yet powerful message.
Han So-hee and Song Hye Kyo
Her claiming Song Hye Kyo "mine" has a history, and it goes back to March.

After their co-starring got officialized, Han So-hee started showing affection for Song Hye Kyo via social media.

"You are mine now…", she wrote on Song Hye Kyo's 'The Glory' behind-the-scene pictures, and their friendship grew bigger and bigger ever since.
Han So-hee and Song Hye Kyo
Song Hye Kyo reciprocated with a surprise gift.

Recently, she sent a coffee truck to Han So-hee's filming spot.

Han So-hee posted a picture of her, jumping in joy, in front of the truck and captioned, "My sisterrrrr!!!!!!"

"Cheer up♥", Song Hye Kyo replied, showing love and support.
Han So-hee and Song Hye Kyo
So when Han So-hee left "still mine" on Song Hye Kyo's post, fans were relieved as their friendship seemed intact.

The actors' openly shared friendship is filling their harrowing absence from 'The Price of Confession'.
Han So-hee and Song Hye Kyo
(Credit= 'kyo1122' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
