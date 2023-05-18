뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Receives the Sweetest Snack Truck from RAIN
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.18
Actress Kim Tae-hee received the sweetest snack truck from her husband singer RAIN. 

On May 17, Kim Tae-hee updated her Instagram with photos that were taken on the set of her upcoming drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'. 

The photos showed Kim Tae-hee posing in front of two different snack trucks. 

The first three photos were of a snack truck that Kim Tae-hee treated to the production team, thanking them for their hard work. 

On the snack truck, Kim Tae-hee wrote, "It's been an honor working with you for 'Lies Hidden in My Garden'. You guys rock!" 
Kim Tae-hee
Kim Tae-hee
Kim Tae-hee
The next three photos were that caught the eye of everybody―it was because the snack truck was from RAIN. 

There were photos of Kim Tae-hee on a blue snack truck along with a message, "Dear all the actors, actresses and staff of 'Lies Hidden in My Garden', I hope you will be able to keep up the good work until the end!" 

That was not the only message RAIN wrote; on top of the snack truck, there was another message that said, "Please treat my pretty-Tae, 'Joo-ran', prettily! From Jung Ji-hoon (RAIN's real name)." 
Kim Tae-hee
Kim Tae-hee
These pictures showed Kim Tae-hee looking absolutely delighted.

It actually marks the first time RAIN showing support for his wife like this, and seeing him making such a sweet move for his wife put a smile on many. 

Along with these pictures, Kim Tae-hee commented, "It was so fun living as 'Joo-ran' during the whole winter last year. It was my first time being completely finished with the shooting before the drama airs on television. It was an interesting experience with lots of good memories!" 
Kim Tae-hee
Kim Tae-hee and RAIN have been married for about six and a half years now since January 2017. 

They have two young daughters at home; RAIN previously explained that they look much like Kim Tae-hee. 

(Credit= 'kimtaehee99' Instagram, Coupang) 

(SBS Star) 
