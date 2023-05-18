[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Pays His Staff Out of Own Pocket as Company Failed to Pay Their Wages

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Ji Suk-jin paid his manager and stylists out of his own pocket, as their company failed to pay them.Following the media's exposure of Ji Suk-jin's management agency Uzurocks' financial issues last month, the company became mired in controversy.It appeared that the business had neglected to pay numerous employees as well as their artists on time.They allegedly failed to pay for their legally-required health insurance and severance pay, too.Earlier this month, Song Ji-hyo―another artist that Uzurocks manages beside Ji Suk-jin―requested to nullify her exclusive contract with the agency, and sued them for the money they owed her.It is said that Song Ji-hyo's outstanding payment is around 900 million won (approximately 672,000 dollars).Yesterday, Uzurocks' employees let news outlet Dispatch know about Song Ji-hyo's good deed.They told Dispatch, "When Song Ji-hyo learned that some of us were having difficulties as a result of our unpaid salaries, she gave us her card to use. One recently got sick, but had no money to cover medical bills. Song Ji-hyo even paid for this employee's medical expenses.""It was like living in hell for a while, but we feel that with her help, we can finally breathe again.", they added.During the interview with them, Dispatch discovered most of them were fresh out of college, getting paid around 2 million won (approximately 1,495 dollars) per month on average after tax.Then today, other Uzurocks employees who specifically work for Ji Suk-jin, including his manager and stylists also revealed that Ji Suk-jin financially helped them out.Ji Suk-jin's staff stated, "Ji Suk-jin checked whether we were getting paid from the company like almost every day. To those who didn't get paid, he paid them with his own money despite the job not being his."They continued, "Even though he is a celebrity who makes good money, it isn't easy to pay each of us 2 million won every month. If five of us didn't get paid, he would have to spend 10 million won (approximately 7,500 dollars) just on our salaries that month.""He worries about us all the time. Every day, he would ask us, 'Did the company pay you yet?' He truly cares about us as if we're his family.", they noted.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)