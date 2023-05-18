[SBS Star] HAHA Gets Choked Up Watching His Daughter Dance Perfectly Healthy

이미지 확대하기

Singer HAHA got emotional watching his daughter dancing after she recovered from a rare disorder.On the May 16 episode of ENA's television show 'Haha Bus', actor Lee Yi Kyung joined HAHA's family for a barbecue party.After having a delicious meal together, Lee Yi Kyung surprised the family with a cola can.He boiled an empty can filled with corn and cooking oil and it magically became a popcorn dispenser.HAHA's daughter, Ha Song, started moving her body in excitement.She clapped her hands together toward the can, her way of encouraging the corns to pop.The taste of freshly made popcorn, hot and delicious, brought happiness to the family."Popcorn makes me want to see a movie.", said singer Byul, HAHA's wife.Then Ha Song went up on the floor to perform a show for her mother.She rocked her body up and down as she clapped her hands.With a step, the simple expression of excitement became a dance move as she got encouraged by Mommy and Daddy.HAHA's family and Lee Yi Kyung started doing the 'popcorn dance' with Ha Song.Her passionate dancing was unstoppable, and she even taught the crew how to dance.Watching her jumping and clapping, suddenly HAHA got emotional."She couldn't even stand up before.", he said to Lee Yi Kyung, eyes fixed on his daughter.Lee Yi Kyung did not understand what he meant so Byul explained, "She was sick."HAHA said, "Watching her like this makes me deliriously happy.""She wasn't able to lift her back. This is all funny but also it feels…", he could not finish the sentence."It gets emotional sometimes.", Lee Yi Kyung sympathized with the father's sentiment.(Credit= ENA Haha Bus)(SBS Star)