[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shares How Old He Felt After Meeting Young Rookie Models

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actor Kim Woo Bin revealed that he felt like he was a complete old man among young rookie models.For his press interview on May 17, Kim Woo Bin visited one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.During his interview, Kim Woo Bin looked back on his days as a model, "When I used to work as a model, I had a part-time job, teaching 'the walk' to those wanting to become a model. I have fond memories of that time."He continued, "It's hard to say that he/she was a student of mine, but one of them that I taught has now become a model. That truly warms and excites my heart. If I ever get a chance, I would love to teach modeling. That was my childhood dream, if I'm being honest with you."Then, one reporter mentioned Kim Woo Bin recently meeting some rookie models for a YouTube show.As if Kim Woo Bin remembered something fun that happened on that day, he laughed as soon as the reporter brought it up.A short while ago, Kim Woo Bin participated in a YouTube show where him and four rookie models chatted with each other in the group chat behind the dividers, with Kim Woo Bin pretending like he is also new to the modeling industry.Following their chat, they had to choose one person who they thought was faking to be new in the business.During the show, Kim Woo Bin did all he could to sound like a rookie model born in 1998, but soon got busted by them.About Kim Woo Bin, they said, "He seems quite old, someone with lots of experience. He even seems like the head of a modeling agency."Thinking back to the YouTube show, Kim Woo Bin stated, "It's been really long since I met my model hoobaes, and what I learned from that day was that I had become ajeossi (old man)."He went on, "Honestly, I didn't think that I would get caught. So, I was so shocked when the four of them pointed at me as the impostor. It made me look back on myself.", then he chuckled.He sent his best wishes to the guys he met on that show afterward, "They were awesome. They were like shining stars. I hope they will enjoy themselves and be content while modeling, without becoming overly exhausted."Then, Kim Woo Bin once again expressed his anger about a story one model told him then.He said, "He said that he got paid 400,000 won (approximately 303 dollars), wearing 80 different outfits for one shooting. I really wish to find out which brand treated him that way. Please acknowledge the value of the models."Kim Woo Bin debuted as a runway model in 2008. He made his acting debut with a drama 'White Christmas' in 2011.Since 2011, he has focused on building his acting career; it did not take him long to became one of the most popular actors in Korea.(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)