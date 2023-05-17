뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gives Her Card to Struggling Staff After Agency Failed to Paid Them
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gives Her Card to Struggling Staff After Agency Failed to Paid Them

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.17 17:11
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gives Her Card to Struggling Staff After Agency Failed to Paid Them
Actress Song Ji-hyo gave her card to agency staff who are financially struggling after their agency failed to paid them.  

Last month, Song Ji-hyo's management agency Uzurocks became embroiled in controversy after the media exposed the company's financial problems. 

The company had apparently failed to pay not only their artists on time, including Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin and more, but also to numerous employees. 

It was reported that they did not cover their legally-required health insurance and severance pay as well. 

Earlier this month, Song Ji-hyo requested to nullify her exclusive contract with Uzurocks, and filed a lawsuit against them, demanding that they pay the money owed to her. 
Song Ji-hyo
Then today, news outlet Dispatch exclusively reported that Song Ji-hyo's outstanding payment is around 900 million won (approximately 672,000 dollars). 

They explained that Song Ji-hyo's appearance in movies, dramas and television shows was all paid on time, but she did not get paid for her commercials since last October when she joined the agency. 

Dispatch met some Uzurocks employees to found out how bad the situation is within the company; most of them were fresh out of college, getting paid around 2 million won (approximately 1,495 dollars) per month on average after tax. 

They told Dispatch, "A lot of us have been facing financial difficulties since the company stopped paying us. We've all been fallen behind with our credit card payments and rent. Every day was like living in hell." 

In the midst of this crisis, Song Ji-hyo lent a hand to help, they claimed. 

"When Song Ji-hyo learned of our hardships, she gave us her card to use. One recently got ill, but had no money to pay medical bills. Song Ji-hyo even covered medical bills for that employee. We feel like we can breathe again after her help." 

When Dispatch asked Song Ji-hyo about offering them assistance, she commented, "I can live without the outstanding payment right now, but they can't. Their phone's been cut off, and some became a nonbankable credit delinquent. It's not like they need money for a luxury lifestyle. They need money simply to survive. The 2 million won paycheck, that they did not get paid, is everything to them." 
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo
(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
