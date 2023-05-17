뉴스
[SBS Star] Cops Pull Up Outside GUCCI Show After-Party Attended by IU, THE BOYZ and More

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.17 11:20 Updated 2023.05.17 11:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Cops Pull Up Outside GUCCI Show After-Party Attended by IU, THE BOYZ and More
The police pulled up outside a venue where GUCCI cruise 2024 fashion show after-party was held. 

On May 16, Italian high-end fashion house GUCCI staged their cruise fashion show in Seoul. 

They took over Gyeongbokgung Palace in the evening, with celebrities such as IU, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Soo, HANI of NewJeans, RYUJIN of ITZY, WINTER of aespa, YOUNGHOON and JUYEON of THE BOYZ and so on.  

Hollywood stars including Elizabeth Olsen, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and more also guested this first-ever cruise show in Korea. 

The show itself was a huge success, many praised the perfect venue choice that well-highlighted Korean culture.
 

Their after-party, however, faced criticism for a bad choice of venue, as it resulted in complaints. 

After-parties are generally hosted in venues such as clubs, where sound-proofing is top-notch. 

The GUCCI team selected a glass building near the palace, close to a residential area, and this became a big problem. 

Not only did the music from the party was heard loudly all around, but the glaring lasers and lights also affected the residents living in the area. 
 
The after-party was held at night, when the residents were trying to a good night's sleep for their next day at school/work, and they could not get any sleep due to the noise and lights. 

Even residents living quite a distance away complained about the noise issue.

Their complaints started being made about 10 PM, and it went on until midnight, when the police finally arrived after receiving tons of calls. 
 
A lot of their after-party videos from the outside were posted online, which got people to heavily criticized GUCCI; some even bashed the stars who attended the party. 

They wrote comments like, "GUCCI really managed to improved their image with their great show, but they ruined everything at the after-party.", "It's not even a weekend as well! How are they going to pay back to those that couldn't get any sleep because of them?!", "I mean, did they honestly think it was okay to be that noisy late at night on a Tuesday?" and more. 

(Credit= Seoul Economic Daily, 'GUCCI' YouTube, 'gucci' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
