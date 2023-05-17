[SBS Star] "Got My Mom Investigated by Police" Kangnam Tells His Crazy Childhood

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer/entertainer Kangnam recalled his childhood memory when he made his mom investigated by police.On May 15, Kangnam posted a YouTube video in which he and his mother invites his friend to his home."Mom! My friend will visit today.", the video started as he told his mother.The visitor was comedian Park Se-mee, and she came in with a fuss."Mama!", she hugged Kangnam's mother who she have never met before."Is she your friend?", disconcerted, she added, "Have I had a twin?", pointing out that she is as noisy as her son.They shared a delicious meal Kangnam's mother prepared."What do you think? Do you like Kangnam having a friend like him?", Park Se-mee asked.Already drained by two energetic people, Kangnam's mother sighed and said, "I don't like people like my son."Kangnam laughed out loud at his mother's response, and it might have recalled him of his childhood.He asked Park Se-mee first, "What kind of daughter do you think you are?""At first my mom was just like yours. She used to say that I'm too loud. But now we are best friends.", she said."My aunts were like, 'You should really learn how to stop that mouth.'", she added and Kangnam's mother quietly nodded."I heard her childhood episodes and they are wild!", Kangnam said.However, Kangnam had his own crazy episodes, according to his account.As his mother explained how hard it was to handle the energetic child, Kangnam spilled out how unruly he was."My mom once was investigated by police because of me.", Park Se-mee's eyes widened in surprise as Kangnam said."I was walking by the police station with my mom, and this was when I was a child. I saw all the policemen in there and screamed, 'HELP ME!!!'""He was so smart.", his mother added.Kangnam resumed, "She panicked, and the officers thought she was a kidnapper."His recount was shocking even to Park Se-mee."Mom, he's crazy!", she said to Kangnam's mother.And the two loud buddies spoke nonstop until Kangnam's mother was exhausted."If you two were siblings, I would have died by now. It's like my soul has escaped from my body.", she joked.Later, it turned out that Kangnam and Park Se-mee met each other for the first time, startling Kangnam's mother even more.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' YouTube)(SBS Star)