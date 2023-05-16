뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Past When He Was 'Fired' at 'Boys over Flowers' Read-through Resurfaces
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.16 17:43 Updated 2023.05.16 17:44 View Count
Actor Kim Soo Hyun's past when he was removed from his role in 'Boys over Flowers' at the read-through resurfaced. 

Previously in the first half of 2009, KBS aired a drama titled 'Boys over Flowers', starring actress Koo Hye Sun, actors Lee Minho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Beom and Kim Jun. 

The drama made a hit not only in Korea, but also all around Asia at that time; it is a much-talked-about drama to this day. 

One of the supporting actors who was supposed to be in 'Boys over Flowers' was actually the now-superstar Kim Soo Hyun. 

Debuted in 2007, Kim Soo Hyun was still a rookie back when he joined the team. 

And surprisingly, Kim Soo Hyun was removed from his role in the drama on the day the team met for their first read-through. 
Boys over Flowers read-through
For the read-through, the cast members and production team gathered around the table.

When it was Kim Soo Hyun's turn to act with Koo Hye Sun, he put his heart and soul into his acting. 

In the middle of his acting, however, the director cut in and told Kim Soo Hyun off for the way he wrongly interpreted the scene and his character. 

Kim Soo Hyun obviously froze upon hearing his unexpected remark, and most people around him laughed at the situation. 

With an awkward but desperate smile, he asked for another chance, and he was luckily given one. 

But the director unfortunately still did not like how he acted. 

In the end, Kim Soo Hyun was asked to move to the back, and told he could no longer be part of 'Boys over Flowers'. 

His role of the character 'Lee Je-ha' went to actor Jung Eui-chul. 

This whole process was aired on a Japanese television show, and Kim Soo Hyun was seen looking all stiff and devastated. 
Boys over Flowers read-through
Everything worked out for the best anyway, because Kim Soo Hyun was able to land a leading role later that year, which proved him to be a capable leading actor. 

From the end of 2009, Kim Soo Hyun's reputation in the industry skyrocketed, and he quickly rose to stardom afterward, getting every leading role in popular dramas including 'Dream High' (2011), 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012), 'My Love from the Star' (2013) and more.

(Credit= Online Community, KBS Boys over Flowers) 

(SBS Star) 
