[SBS Star] 'Light Eater' DAWN's Father Is a Chef & His Brother Weighs over 100 Kg?

K-pop artist DAWN, who is known to be a light eater with no appetite, revealed an unexpected fact about his family.On May 13 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', DAWN made a guest appearance.This episode began by showing DAWN making himself breakfast at his home; his breakfast surprisingly only consisted of only vegetables like broccoli, carrots and celeries.While he was getting his breakfast ready, he commented, "Oh, okay. It's one full breakfast. I'm going to be super full!"He dipped the vegetables in chili paste with vinegar; not even halfway through his plate, he said, "I'm too full. That was pretty satisfactory.", hinting at the end of his 'good' breakfast.Watching how little he ate, the hosts of 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' were completely taken aback.DAWN laughingly explained that he has never enjoyed eating in his life, "I honestly don't eat much all day. I only eat one meal a day. I like keeping my stomach empty. When it comes to food, I'm more adventurous than you may think. So, I've actually tried lots of different types of food before, but they were all just okay."He continued, "I don't like eating rice. I find chicken breasts too dry. But I do eat bread every now and then, and I love the taste of broccoli. To be honest, I care less about eating than anything else in the world. I even forgot to eat all day before.""The next morning, I was like, 'Oh! I totally forgot to eat yesterday!' That's how it is for me. I usually get Americano in the morning, but since I didn't eat anything the day before, I grabbed a cup of caffè latte instead. But caffè latte was too filling that I couldn't have anything else throughout the day.", once again surprising the hosts.Then, DAWN shared that he has an older brother, that is twice the size of him."I weigh around 56 kg. My brother weighs over 100 kg. He's like double my size. He's probably become like that, because he's always had good food at home. My dad is a chef; he makes incredible dishes."The hosts gasped in disbelief as DAWN is so skinny with zero interest in food, despite his father being a chef, who always makes great dishes.(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)