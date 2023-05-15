뉴스
[SBS Star] "Just Admit It!" Jeon So Min Could Not Stop Her Attraction to Cho Se-ho
[SBS Star] "Just Admit It!" Jeon So Min Could Not Stop Her Attraction to Cho Se-ho

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.15 14:16
[SBS Star] "Just Admit It!" Jeon So Min Could Not Stop Her Attraction to Cho Se-ho
Actress Jeon So Min had to accept her undeniable attraction to entertainer Cho Se-ho.

The day's guests on the May 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man' were comedian Cho Se-ho and actor Kang Hoon.

The two visitors have caused opposing reactions from the 'Running Man' members, particularly Jeon So Min.

Everyone was not so excited about Cho Se-ho who has frequently appeared on the show.

"Why do you come here so often?", said Jeon So Min.

Cho Se-ho claimed that Yu Jae Seok called him the day before, concerning his frequent visits to the show.

"We chat a lot on the phone, but yesterday felt different. He gravely said that I should lower my guarantee because I guest on 'Running Man' so often." 

Yu Jae Seok, embarrassed, said, "I did the hard talk on behalf of the production team."

However, another guest appeared and Jeon So Min could not be happier about it.

Kang Hoon became Jeon So Min's favorite guest after appearing on the show last April.

Entertainer Jee Seok Jin jokingly told Kang Hoon, "So, has your life changed after you appeared on our show? You must be swimming in a sea of attention."

"My life is the same, but I think 'Running Man' became a highlight of my career.", Kang Hoon politely replied.
Jeon So Min
Then, the producer explained why Cho Se-ho and Kang Hoon were selected as today's guests.

They prepared a game called 'Jeon So Min's Choice 2023' in which Jeon So Min, who has always regretted not being partnered with the guest she wants, finally picks a game partner she wants.

Cho Se-ho who is known to have a lot in common with her, and Kang Hoon, her favorite guest, have answered the series of questions about Jeon So Min in advance.

Not knowing whose answer that is, Jeon So Min had to pick the preferred answer between the two to discover who she genuinely wants to partner with.

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok commented after hearing the rule, "That would be fun. It is uncanny how many things Jeon So Min and Cho Se-ho have in common.", laughing.

"I hate to admit but I've noticed that we do.", Jeon So Min agreed.

Despite her best attempts to select Kang Hoon's answers, Jeon So Min has drawn into Cho Se-ho's four times in a row.

Jeon So Min peered at Cho Se-ho's answer she picked, in awe and frustration.
Jeon So Min
Yu Jae Seok teased them, saying, "You two are destined to be together.", calling them a match made in heaven.

"This is bizarre.", Cho Se-ho stated, "I just wrote what I thought and she keeps picking my answers."

"This is your fate, just accept it.", as comedian HAHA added, Jeon So Min denied.

"No, I'll create my destiny.", she exclaimed.

Nonetheless, she teamed up with the person she had chosen time after time, Cho Se-ho.
Jeon So Min
Jeon So Min
(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
