[SBS Star] VERNON Confesses He Never Thought SEVENTEEN Would Become This Big

VERNON of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN confessed that he actually never once thought his group would make it this far.On May 12, VERNON guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Radio Show' hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo.During the opening, Park Myung-soo commented on SEVENTEEN's recent great achievement―selling over 4.5 million copies of their latest album 'FML' only in the first week of its release.This is the first time an album to be sold more than three million copies in the first week of its release, and it exceeds the first week sales of all K-pop groups recorded on HANTEO Chart, which keeps track of physical album sales in real time, since it launched its service in 1993."You guys are pretty much at the peak of your career now. I was totally impressed when I heard that you guys sold almost 4 million copies of 'FML' on the first day of release alone. I'm just really glad to see SEVENTEEN doing well."VERNON shared how SEVENTEEN members responded to this new record, "I heard that we broke the record. We were surprised as well. It was so overwhelming. We couldn't stop being happy to the point that we became tearful."Then, Park Myung-soo jokingly asked, "How much do you make now then? You must make tons of money!"In response to his playful question, VERNON replied, "Well, we'll certainly make good money with such an amazing record like that, but it's honestly not about money. It makes me emotional to think about this whole stuff that's happening to us."Park Myung-soo stated, "I bet your current achievement makes you think back to the past, your early debut days, time to time."VERNON agreed, "Yeah, it does, indeed.", then shared where he saw himself back then, "To be frank with you, I've never seen SEVENTEEN coming this far. In fact, I had no idea that we would do this well. It's an unexpected success. I always thought to myself, "Who would like us?' I mean, we did do our best at all times, but..."In response to VERNON's remark, Park Myung-soo commented, "Your hard work is paying off, that's all. It's returning to you as a good result. I'm curious though. Does your agency treat you guys differently now that you've become unbelievably successful?"With a chuckle, VERNON answered, "Well, they tend to pay more attention to things that we say. Also, we're able to buy ourselves better food."He then gave details, "For some time after we made debut, we weren't given anything else but kimbap (seaweed rice roll). From regular kimbap, we got an upgrade to tuna kimbap later on. Our food upgraded slowly like that."He added, "When we sold over 900,000 copies of our album in the first week of release before, our agency allowed us to eat any food we liked as long as it wasn't too expensive. These days though, we can just buy anything we want, regardless of the price.", then smiled.Debuted in May 2015, SEVENTEEN gradually made their way up to one of the hottest boy groups in the K-pop industry.(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)