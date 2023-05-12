뉴스
[SBS Star] "Move In with Me!" Jang Keun Suk Proposes on a Helicopter Night Ride
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.12
Actor Jang Keun Suk took his YouTube production team on a remarkable ride. 

On May 10, Jang Keun Suk uploaded a video where he introduces his YouTube production staff members to his favorite traveling spots in Tokyo, Japan.

Jang Keun Suk offered to go have lunch with the producer, and he told them that he readied his 'supercar' to drive there.

The producer was all excited to ride the star's car; until Jang Keun Suk stopped in front of a small vehicle.

They cramped in the car to have lunch together.

The producer complained that he expected a luxury car, so the actor redefined the meaning of a supercar for him.

"What does the word 'supercar' mean? What do you think? I think it is a car that superstar rides.", pointing to himself, Jang Keun Suk added, "This is superstar, so the car is a supercar."

They both giggled at his joke.
Jang Keun Suk
Jang Keun Suk showed the staff his favorite diner and some places in Tokyo that he likes.

And as the night fell, the actor took them to a special place to show the city's nightscape.

"Oh, wow!", the producer exclaimed as he saw a giant helicopter waiting for them.

As they rose into the night sky, the staff members and Jang Keun Suk were awed by the grand view beneath them.

"Don't people propose in this kind of atmosphere?", Jang Keun Suk asked.

Then he jokingly proposed to the producer, "Hey, would you move in with me?", then burst out laughing together.

"I'll treat you well!", he yelled.
Jang Keun Suk
Jang Keun Suk
(Credit= '나는 Jang Keun Suk' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
