[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun Shares How He Walked the Runway Wearing Women's Dress

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hong Jong Hyun disclosed a modeling episode when he had to walk on the runway in a dress.On May 10, actors Lee Yeon Hee and Hong Jong Hyun guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show'.One listener sent a story to the show regarding a moving story about Hong Jong Hyun."When he was a model, I met him as an assistant in a fashion label Marc by Marc Jacobs's fashion show and he was so kind in my memory. I met him several times after that when the shows took place and he was always nice to me.""I remember.", Hong Jong Hyun started sharing his memory.Debuted as a model in 2007, he was cast in 2008's Marc by Marc 08 F/W collection.He stated, "It was the first time in my career to open a runway. And I wore a women's dress."Opening a runway, he got to be the first model out on the runway in one of the best outfits in the show."At that time, there was a project abroad for men to wear women's clothes on the runway. As it became a trend we did that too in Korea and I was picked for it.", he explained.What Hong Jong Hyun wore was a pink dress, and he says that there's a story behind it."Every fashion collection has its theme, and for that collection, it was to be funky and free. There was a band who actually performed next to us and we walked on the runway to the music."What made a problem was that the band's female vocalist was singing in the dress he was supposed to wear.According to Hong Jong Hyun, they had to quickly change clothes since there was only one piece of it."When showing a fashion collection, the order is everything. So I was on standby naked to make it in time. There was very little time left so I took off all my clothes and waited until the song is finished.", he said."I thrust myself into the dress when the staff member came to toss it. I believe the person who sent the letter today assisted me at that time.", said the actor, revealing the connection between the sender and him.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, ESteem Group)(SBS Star)