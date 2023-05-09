뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals He Has No Intention of Passing Wealth Down to His Children
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals He Has No Intention of Passing Wealth Down to His Children

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.09 16:25 View Count
[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals He Has No Intention of Passing Wealth Down to His Children
Singer HAHA shared that he does not intend on passing wealth down to his children. 

On May 5, HAHA went live on YouTube with a friend.

While they spoke about May, the month that is also known as the 'Family Month' in Korea, one subscriber asked him an intriguing question. 

The question was, "Would you rather receive 1 billion won (approximately 756,000 dollars) from your children when they grow up or give them 10 billion won (approximately 7.5 million dollars) in the future?" 
HAHA
As soon as HAHA got this question asked, he answered, "I'll definitely go for the former one, because I don't plan on giving them any money, and I mean that with all my heart." 

Then, the singer explained that he in fact has been reminding his three children of his thoughts regarding this matter for years already. 

HAHA said, "For a long time, I've been telling them that I have no intention of passing any wealth down. When they turn 20, they'll have to move out of our family home, with no exception." 

He continued, "My first child Dream is well-aware of my thoughts now, so he doesn't even expect anything from me anymore. It's like, 'Your life is your life, mine's mine.' for me. So, I'm constantly trying to separate them, mentally and emotionally." 
HAHA
HAHA gets paid over 5 million won (approximately 3,776 dollars) per episode of his television show. 

Currently, he features in 'Running Man', 'Hangout with Yoo', 'Teenage Parents', 'Haha Bus' and more. 

Even by doing simple math, his estimated earnings from his appearance on television shows alone are assumed to be around 1 billion won per year. 

Including earnings from his commercials, interviews and other projects, he is expected to earn way more than 1 billion won a year. 
 

HAHA married another singer Byul in November 2012; they have two sons 'Dream' and 'Soul' and one daughter 'Song'. 

(Credit= '하하 PD HAHA PD' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.