[SBS Star] HAHA Reveals He Has No Intention of Passing Wealth Down to His Children

Singer HAHA shared that he does not intend on passing wealth down to his children.On May 5, HAHA went live on YouTube with a friend.While they spoke about May, the month that is also known as the 'Family Month' in Korea, one subscriber asked him an intriguing question.The question was, "Would you rather receive 1 billion won (approximately 756,000 dollars) from your children when they grow up or give them 10 billion won (approximately 7.5 million dollars) in the future?"As soon as HAHA got this question asked, he answered, "I'll definitely go for the former one, because I don't plan on giving them any money, and I mean that with all my heart."Then, the singer explained that he in fact has been reminding his three children of his thoughts regarding this matter for years already.HAHA said, "For a long time, I've been telling them that I have no intention of passing any wealth down. When they turn 20, they'll have to move out of our family home, with no exception."He continued, "My first child Dream is well-aware of my thoughts now, so he doesn't even expect anything from me anymore. It's like, 'Your life is your life, mine's mine.' for me. So, I'm constantly trying to separate them, mentally and emotionally."HAHA gets paid over 5 million won (approximately 3,776 dollars) per episode of his television show.Currently, he features in 'Running Man', 'Hangout with Yoo', 'Teenage Parents', 'Haha Bus' and more.Even by doing simple math, his estimated earnings from his appearance on television shows alone are assumed to be around 1 billion won per year.Including earnings from his commercials, interviews and other projects, he is expected to earn way more than 1 billion won a year.HAHA married another singer Byul in November 2012; they have two sons 'Dream' and 'Soul' and one daughter 'Song'.(Credit= '하하 PD HAHA PD' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)