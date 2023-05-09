[SBS Star] TAEYANG Shares He Just Realized How Bad 'ONLY LOOK AT ME' Guy Is

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared that he just realized how bad the guy in 'ONLY LOOK AT ME' is.On May 6, TAEYANG guested on a YouTube show hosted entertainer Jonathan.While going over TAEYANG's profile together, Jonathan stopped at his days in 2008 when he dropped his solo debut mini album 'Hot'Jonathan could not go without saying something about the well-liked title track 'ONLY LOOK AT ME'."It goes, 'Baby, you're the love of my life. Never cheat on me, even if I cheat on you. I might forget about you at times, but don't ever forget about me. Sometimes, I may go out for drinks, lose touch with you, and be with another girl. But you just only look at me.'""The song's crazy. That's having total double standards, don't you think?", Jonathan accused TAEYANG of being a hypocrite.Shaking with laughter, TAEYANG gave an explanation, "I'm with you on that. Now that I think of it, the song is wrong in many ways. I'm actually shocked that I even sang a song like this."The BIGBANG member continued, "I sang 'ONLY LOOK AT ME' when I was 21 years old. At that time, I had never been with anyone before. I was a NGSB (No Girlfriend Since Birth). So yeah, I mean, it's weird that I sang something like that, because it doesn't make sense, being a NGSB and all, right?"He resumed, "But I just loved the vibe of the song. I was really into the song back then. It simply sounded good to me."To this, Jonathan playfully responded, "Perhaps... You were dreaming to be someone like the guy in the song in the future?"TAEYANG nodded at Jonathan's words and went, "Exactly!", not really thinking deeply about what he was saying, then soon realized that he had fallen into Jonathan's trap.As soon as TAEYANG realized it, he burst out laughing and firmly denied his agreement, saying, "No, completely not! What are you saying, Jonathan?! That would be ridiculous!"(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)