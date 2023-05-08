[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Immediately Recognizes a Fan that She Had Not Seen for 10 Years

이미지 확대하기

10年ぶりに会ったのに、目が合った瞬間名前を呼んでくれる記憶力が凄いIUちゃんㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ♡♡やばい死ねる。。



거의 10년 만에 만났는데 팬이름 바로 불러 주는 기억력이 대단한 아이유님 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ♡♡♡



K-pop artist IU immediately recognized a fan that she had not seen for as long as 10 years.On May 6, IU attended a premiere of her latest movie 'Dream' at one movie theater in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.The team of 'Dream' came to the event, including IU, the male lead Park Seo Jun, director Lee Byung-heon and more.During the premiere, IU stood on the far right side in front of the screen, holding a princess wand in her hands.While the other actors and director spoke, IU smiled and waved to the audience.As she waved around, she suddenly stopped at one spot and showed a surprised expression.Then, she locked her eyes to one person, and excitedly greeted that person.IU stated, "Oh, Lisa (the name of that person)! You look exactly the same. You look just as beautiful. How have you been?"The fan answered, "Yeah, I've been well. I missed you lots!", in which IU replied, "Me too!"To this, the fan asked, "Do you remember me?"IU nodded as if she was trying to say, "Of course, I do!", then said her name 'Lisa'.Overjoyed with the fact that IU knew who she was, the fan responded, "Wow, yes. You're right! I missed you!"Later on this day, the fan shared this video on her Twitter and explained that her and IU in fact not have seen each other for years.The fan wrote, "It's been almost 10 years since we've met one another. I can't believe she remembered me, and called me by my name. She has such a good memory!"When other fans discovered how long it had been since they had last seen each other, they were also amazed; they had to give IU the thumbs up for it.(Credit= 'risarisa9393' 'orolok_iu' Twitter)(SBS Star)