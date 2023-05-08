뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Fumes as He Learns His Hoobae Model Was Mistreated by the Industry
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.08
Model-turned-actor Kim Woo Bin got furious upon learning his hoobae model was poorly treated by the industry. 

On May 6, one popular YouTube channel released their latest YouTube video featuring Kim Woo Bin. 

In this video, Kim Woo Bin and rookie models chatted with each other in the group chat behind the dividers, with Kim Woo Bin pretending as if he is also new to the modeling business like them. 

After their chat, they had to choose one person who they thought was faking to be a rookie model. 

They chatted for a while, speaking on various topics and sharing personal experiences. 
Kim Woo Bin
While doing so, one model told the rest about the most ridiculous modeling job he was asked to take part in.

"I went to shoot a commercial, but they had added a number of outfits for me to wear on that day without even telling me. I ended up shooting, wearing 80 different outfits." 

"Obviously, I couldn't stop thinking, 'What is this...?', and I was totally exhausted at the end of the day, but I was like, 'Well, I've got no choice. Let's just do it.'", he added. 

As soon as Kim Woo Bin read his message, he frowned hard, then asked, "How much were you paid for that?"

The model answered, "I got paid about 400,000 won (approximately 303 dollars). Back then, I had like zero idea about this industry. I thought that was how everything worked here." 

Kim Woo Bin angrily responded, "Which brand was that? We've got to reveal the name of that brand through this video. That's just crazy!" 
Kim Woo Bin
Later on, during his interview with the production team at the end of the video, Kim Woo Bin fumed once again. 

Kim Woo Bin commented, "It's nonsense that they asked him to change to 80 different outfits for one shooting. Only for 400,000 won as well. The name of that brand needs to be publicized. They should feel bad about it!" 
Kim Woo Bin
At the end of their chat, Kim Woo Bin was unfortunately picked as the fake rookie model; about Kim Woo Bin, they all said, "He seems quite old, someone with lots of experience. He even seems like the head of a modeling agency." 

To this, Kim Woo Bin stated with a sigh, "I tried my best, but I failed. I honestly thought I would pull this off well. I guess I was too confident. It looks like I should be more modest from now on."

When the dividers were lifted, the models gasped in shock to find out that it was Kim Woo Bin. 
 

(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
