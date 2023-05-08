뉴스
[SBS Star] TAEYANG & GUMMY Beautifully Color SE7EN ♥ Lee Da-hae's Wedding with Their Singing
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.08 14:25 Updated 2023.05.08 14:26 View Count
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG and singer GUMMY sang at the 8-year celebrity couple SE7EN and Lee Da-hae's wedding over the weekend. 

On May 6, SE7EN and Lee Da-hae announced the start of the new chapter of their lives as a married couple with a wedding ceremony at one hotel in Seoul. 

Hundreds of guests attended their wedding to wish them a happy beginning. 

The guests included SE7EN's former label YG Entertainment labelmates, including TAEYANG, DAESUNG and G-DRAGON of BIGBANG, CL, DARA, Minzy of disbanded girl group 2NE1, GUMMY, model Lee Soo Hyuk and more. 

Since it had been a long time for 'YG Family' to gather like this, it was really nice for 'YG Family' fans to see them together. 
The two of 'YG Family' members decided to sing for SE7EN and Lee Da-hae on this day, and they were TAEYANG and GUMMY. 

TAEYANG sang one of his latest solo tracks 'Seed'―a romantic ballad track that is perfect for a wedding. 

He walked down the aisle toward the couple while singing the song with his soulful voice, melting the hearts of everyone there. 
 
Next, GUMMY sang 'You Are My Everything' by the couple. 

'You Are My Everything' is a soundtrack of KBS' popular series 'Descendants of the Sun', aired in 2016. 

She sounded beautiful in every way as always, instantly mesmerizing the couple as well as the guests. 
 
Actually, before their singing, SE7EN himself held a mini concert, performing two of his beloved songs―'Come Back to Me' and 'PASSION'. 

It seemed like the guests were blessed with fun and amazing performances. 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: "He Sang 'Come Back to Me'?!' SE7EN Holds a Mini Concert at His Wedding

Previously in September 2016, news outlet released a report on them; the report stated that they were in a relationship. 

After the release of the report, they made their relationship public. 

(Credit= 'chaelinCL' Instagram, Online Community, K STAR Global Ent) 

(SBS Star) 
