[SBS Star] Kim Gun Woo Says He Had Panic Disorder Prepping 'The Glory' Post Mortal Scenes

Actor Kim Gun Woo revealed that he had some difficulties filming post-death scenes in Netflix's series 'The Glory'.On May 7, Kim Gun Woo welcomed high school buddies to his house on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'.Kim Gun Woo has been brought into the spotlight following the tremendous success of 'The Glory'.In the story about a school violence survivor's revenge, Kim Gun Woo portrayed one of the five high school bullies, 'Son Myeong-oh'.'Son Myeong-oh' harassed the victims who were picked by the cruel 'Park Yeon-jin' (actor Im Ji Yeon) with no doubts or guilt.Even after years have gone, he still serves as a pawn of the bullies, and his character tastes its own tragedy as he is killed to the point that he finally attempts to serve his own will.In his home decorated with 'The Glory' posters, friends congratulated the actor on his recent success.Kim Gun Woo expressed his bewilderment at the unexpected stardom the series has brought."I still cannot believe that I'm a part of the cast. Even now it hits me like, 'How did I perform like that?'", he said to his friends.Then he gave them a big smile to share, "I am feeling great these days."But it was his co-starring with the famous actress Song Hye Kyo that made everyone in the room jealous.His pals pressed him to spill the details about the interactions with her.As he shared, "Well, I met her twice before the shoot and I couldn't even look at 'noona' (Korean term for older sister) in the first table read.", his friends covered their mouths in awe and envy for he called Song Hye Kyo 'noona'."I had more scenes with her than I expected, and she was so nice to me. She was the easiest to film a sequence with even though I was freaking out on the inside.", Kim Gun Woo remarked.And as to the four other bullies in the series, he called them 'a family'.Then the actor shocked the room with one serious incident as he unraveled behind-the-scene episodes.Kim Gun Woo claims that making a dummy for the series was one of the most difficult things that had ever happened to him."The process took nine hours, and I went through a panic attack for the first time in my life.", he said."I almost passed out. When they were doing the face I freaked out and broke plaster, crying, 'Get it off of me!'. It was wild.""I heard that it is hard to breathe with it, that it feels as if the plaster is closing in on you.", one of his friends, also an actor, commented.Kim Gun Woo explained, "Yeah, they covered the eyes, poured silicon, and then plastered me."He disclosed that the damage had lasted even after some time."I struggled with panic disorder for a while after that.", said Kim Gun Woo.Friends were concerned to hear the news.Yet they still cheered the buddy who had overcome all the hardships and made it to success.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'gunoorla' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)