[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Files a Lawsuit Against Her Former Agency for Outstanding Payment

Last month, Uzurocks became embroiled in controversy after the media exposed the company's financial problems.
The company had apparently failed to pay not only their artists on time, including Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin and more, but also to numerous employees.
It was revealed that they did not even cover their legally-required health insurance and severance pay.
Later on, Uzurocks admitted that they had failed to fulfill their responsibilities toward the actress as well as other artists and employees.
As a result, the company's CEO Park Joo-nam resigned from his position.
On May 2, Song Ji-hyo has filed a lawsuit against Uzurocks, claiming that the company had agreed to pay her outstanding payment by May 1, but ultimately failed to meet the deadline.
Song Ji-hyo's attorney stated, "It's not the first time the company promised Song Ji-hyo that they will pay her, but didn't in the end. This time, they promised to pay her by May 1, then later contacted us saying that they wanted to move the date. They keep delaying the payment without any valid reason or explanation. We've had enough of that."
For her appearance in movies, dramas and television shows, Song Ji-hyo thankfully was all paid.
It is said that she did not get paid for her commercials.
(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)
(SBS Star)