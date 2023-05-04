뉴스
[SBS Star] "He'll Have to Pay for It Though!" Han Ga In Chooses Her Anniversary Gift
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.04 11:16 Updated 2023.05.04 11:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "Hell Have to Pay for It Though!" Han Ga In Chooses Her Anniversary Gift
Actress Han Ga In decided what she wants to receive from her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon as a gift for their upcoming wedding anniversary. 

On May 3, one fashion magazine released a video of Han Ga In on their YouTube channel. 

The video started off by Han Ga In saying, "In Korea, May is considered as the 'family' month. It's also known as the month of 'gifts'. So, today, I want to focus on the theme of 'giving gifts'." 

Han Ga In pointed out that she always found it hard to give someone a gift before, but things have changed for her now, "Picking and giving someone a gift has always been a difficult task for me until I gave birth to my children. After having them, the meaning of gifts has completely changed." 

She continued, "Back in the day, I used to agonize over finding the perfect gifts for people. I was worried that I would give them something useless or they might feel too pressured after receiving my gift. But ever since I had my own children, I felt the urge to give everyone a gift, even when it's not a special day." 
Han Ga In
Then, the actress disclosed the gifts she is thinking of giving her children on 'Children's Day' this year. 

"Both of them have very strong preferences. My daughter is really into the character Cinnamoroll these days, so I'm going to get her a Cinnamoroll merchandise. As for my son, it's easy. He's been in love with dinosaurs for like four years now. He's all about dinosaurs. I'll get him a dinosaur stuff." 
Han Ga In
After that, Han Ga In mentioned her 18th wedding anniversary coming up soon and laughingly said, "Jung Hoon keeps wanting to wear matching bracelets. Since he wanted them that badly, I looked into it and found what I want."

She revealed which bracelets she had her eyes on, "They're from, you know, the famous 'T' American designer jewelry brand. The bracelet is one of their latest releases, and I feel like it'll look good on men as well. It's pricey, but I think I want it." 

"If we wear them together, it'll seem as if we're locked with one another by small handcuffs, as the bracelet's in the form of a lock. That'll be kind of cool, so I'm thinking about getting that one. But of course, he'll have to pay for it!", she laughingly added. 
 

Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
