뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Bak Announces His Engagement to Model Kim Soo Been
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoon Bak Announces His Engagement to Model Kim Soo Been

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.03 17:58 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoon Bak Announces His Engagement to Model Kim Soo Been
Actor Yoon Bak is tying the knot with model Kim Soo Been.

On May 3, Yoon Bak announced his upcoming marriage with a hand-written letter on Instagram.

The actor started the letter by sending his regards to the fans and expressed how nervous and delighted he is.

"Hi, this is Yoon Bak. How have you been? The spring has already come upon us. It irks me and excites me at the same time to pick up a pen and write this letter."

"Today, I carefully announce to you that I made a promise to spend the rest of my life with my lover, beginning with our marriage this fall.", he stated.

"She gave me the most love and trust in our time together. The happiness and comfort we share with each other led us to this decision."

"Every blessing would be appreciated as we go on our journey to build a good family. I, too, promise everyone that I will continue to do my best as an actor.", he wrote.

"With all my heart, I hope everyone's life is full of happiness and good things only.", the actor concluded, "Be well in this fickle weather. Thank you."
Yoon Bak
Yoon Bak's bride-to-be is a model named Kim Soo Been.

Born in 1993, she is six years apart from Yoon Bak.

According to her agency, KPLUS, the two had been seeing each other for a long time.

Yoon Bak's management H&Entertainment confirmed their marriage and stated the wedding will take place on September 2 and will be a private ceremony with close friends and family only.
Yoon Bak
Yoon Bak
(Credit='yoon.bak' 'sb2kk' Instagram, H&Entertainment, KPLUS)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.