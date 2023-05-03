[SBS Star] Yoon Bak Announces His Engagement to Model Kim Soo Been

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoon Bak is tying the knot with model Kim Soo Been.On May 3, Yoon Bak announced his upcoming marriage with a hand-written letter on Instagram.The actor started the letter by sending his regards to the fans and expressed how nervous and delighted he is."Hi, this is Yoon Bak. How have you been? The spring has already come upon us. It irks me and excites me at the same time to pick up a pen and write this letter.""Today, I carefully announce to you that I made a promise to spend the rest of my life with my lover, beginning with our marriage this fall.", he stated."She gave me the most love and trust in our time together. The happiness and comfort we share with each other led us to this decision.""Every blessing would be appreciated as we go on our journey to build a good family. I, too, promise everyone that I will continue to do my best as an actor.", he wrote."With all my heart, I hope everyone's life is full of happiness and good things only.", the actor concluded, "Be well in this fickle weather. Thank you."Yoon Bak's bride-to-be is a model named Kim Soo Been.Born in 1993, she is six years apart from Yoon Bak.According to her agency, KPLUS, the two had been seeing each other for a long time.Yoon Bak's management H&Entertainment confirmed their marriage and stated the wedding will take place on September 2 and will be a private ceremony with close friends and family only.(Credit='yoon.bak' 'sb2kk' Instagram, H&Entertainment, KPLUS)(SBS Star)