[SBS Star] It Turns Out BTS V Did Not Pay for 'Jinny's Kitchen' Stray Dog's Treatment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It turned out V of K-pop boy group BTS was not the one who paid for the 'Jinny's Kitchen' stray dog's bills at the vet.Until recently, V was in Bacalar, Mexico with actress Jung Yu-mi, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Lee Seo Jin.There, they opened a pop-up Korean fast food restaurant as part of their show 'Jinny's Kitchen', that is currently being aired.While watching the show, viewers could not help but notice that there was a sixth member of the show.It was a stray dog named Perro, who visited their restaurant every day since it opened.When Perro stopped by the restaurant, 'Jinny's Kitchen' members showed him much love, and Perro always behaved so well around them.V especially seemed to love Perro; he was often seen playing with him and petting him.He took it as far as uploading a video of Perro on his Instagram, which really demonstrated his immense love for him.On May 2, one BTS fan in Mexico shared something that V said to have done in Bacalar.The fan stated, "I heard that V paid for Perro's vaccinations, and treatment for his injured paw. He made sure Perro was looked after well until the moment he left the country."After that, he/she also shared good news regarding Perro, "Perro was adopted by one of the staff members of 'Jinny's Kitchen' who lives in Mexico."Then on May 3, it was reported that those words that went around online that V had paid for Perro's vaccinations and injury treatment was not true.It was true that Perro was vaccinated and treated at a nearby vet, and was adopted by a Mexico-based staff.But it was apparently one of the staff members of 'Jinny's Kitchen' who paid for the bills, not V.It is assumed that there was some sort of misunderstanding regarding matters with Perro.Nevertheless, it still cannot change the fact that V loved Perro with all his heart while he was in Bacalar.(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen)(SBS Star)