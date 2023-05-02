뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Couple Im Ji Yeon ♥ Lee Do Hyun Spotted on a Date in Gangneung
Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.02
'The Glory' couple actress Im Ji Yeon and actor Lee Do Hyun were seen on a date in Gangneung. 

On May 1, one online user shared a post on social media that made 'The Glory' fans around the world scream at the top of their lungs. 

In the post, the user wrote, "Ji Yeon and Do Hyun went to a restaurant together today. They looked beautiful. Ji Yeon had gorgeous eyes, and Do Hyun had an enchanting voice. They wanted to order some dumplings, but dumplings were sold out, so they couldn't have any." 

The autographs were signed to a famous soft tofu soup place in Gangneung, Gangwon-do.

It seemed like they enjoyed the meal there, despite failing to get dumplings, because Lee Do Hyun wrote under his autograph, "I enjoyed the food. Definitely a must-visit restaurant!" 

Currently, Im Ji Yeon has her next drama 'Lies Hidden in My Garden' all ready to be aired, and Lee Do Hyun's newest drama 'The Good Bad Mother' is being broadcast. 

Although they both have hectic lives, it seemed like they still found time for each other to go on a trip to a beautiful coastal city of Gangneung together. 
Im Ji Yeon
Previously on April 1, news outlet Dispatch released paparazzi photos of Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun getting off the same car at a parking lot. 

At that time, the two stars appeared as if they were trying to hide themselves from any eyes around. 

Following the release of these photos, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun's management agencies admitted to the beginning of their romance after wrapping up filming Netflix's wildly-popular revenge series 'The Glory'. 
Im Ji Yeon
At an awards ceremony 'Baeksang Arts Awards', which took place on April 28, Im Ji Yeon even openly mentioned Lee Do Hyun during her acceptance speech. 

For her flawless portrayal of a cold-blooded bully in 'The Glory', Im Ji Yeon was awarded 'Best Supporting Actress in Television'. 

Once she received the award, she named everyone who she wanted to express her gratitude to. 

"I would like to thank 'The Glory' director Ahn Gil-hong and writer Kim Eun-sook for giving me such a wonderful opportunity. Next, Song Hye Kyo. Thank you for leading me so well throughout the shooting. Uhm Hye-ran, Jung Sung-il, all my bully friends, and... Lee Do Hyun as well. Thank you all." 
Im Ji Yeon
The couple said to have begun going out with each other last year; Lee Do Hyun is expected to enlist in the military within 2023.  

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, Online Community, '백상예술대상' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
