뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Paid for Treatment" BTS V Looks After the Stray Dog in 'Jinny's Kitchen'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "He Paid for Treatment" BTS V Looks After the Stray Dog in 'Jinny's Kitchen'

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.02 11:20 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Paid for Treatment" BTS V Looks After the Stray Dog in Jinnys Kitchen
V of K-pop boy group BTS took great care of the stray dog in 'Jinny's Kitchen' until he left Mexico. 

Currently, V features in tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen'. 

'Jinny's Kitchen' follows the cast in their journey to a foreign destination where they open a pop-up Korean fast food restaurant for several days. 

In particular, they were in Bacalar, Mexico, a quaint Mexican town that is famous for its otherworldly freshwater lake known as the Lagoon of Seven Colors due to its blue and turquoise hues.

The cast includes five celebrities―V, actress Jung Yu-mi, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Lee Seo Jin. 
 
Up to 10 episodes have been broadcast so far, and viewers noticed that there was in fact a sixth member of the show; it was Perro, the dog. 

Perro is a stray dog who happened to visit 'Jinny's Kitchen' restaurant one day. 

After the first visit, Perro came to the restaurant almost every day. 

Whenever Perro came by, V welcomed him with excitement as well as warmth, and played or petted him. 

V even updated a video of Perro on his Instagram, which showed how much he loved him. 
 
Then earlier today, one Mexican BTS fan whose mother works at the vet revealed V's good deeds. 

The fan said, "V paid for Perro's vaccinations, and treatment for his injured paw. He made sure Perro was looked after well until the moment he left the country." 

Following that, he/she also shared some great news regarding Perro, "Perro was adopted by one of the staff members of 'Jinny's Kitchen' who resides in Mexico." 

Upon hearing what V did for Perro, fans could not stop going "Awww!" at his kindest heart. 
Jinny's Kitchen
(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen, Online Community, 'thv' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.