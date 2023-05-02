[SBS Star] "He Paid for Treatment" BTS V Looks After the Stray Dog in 'Jinny's Kitchen'

��아이~ 빼로 이리 와! 컴 히얼~!



빼로랑 놀아주는 태형이

목소리부터 다정해짐 아이고를 몇 번이나 하는거야ㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/K0D5S2do3m — (Rest)matsuko(마츠코)������ (@taetae_Pteryong) April 21, 2023

TAEHYUNG [thv] IG story update: pic.twitter.com/MVcPtRi0gl — thv updates (@DailylofV) April 7, 2023

V of K-pop boy group BTS took great care of the stray dog in 'Jinny's Kitchen' until he left Mexico.Currently, V features in tvN's television show 'Jinny's Kitchen'.'Jinny's Kitchen' follows the cast in their journey to a foreign destination where they open a pop-up Korean fast food restaurant for several days.In particular, they were in Bacalar, Mexico, a quaint Mexican town that is famous for its otherworldly freshwater lake known as the Lagoon of Seven Colors due to its blue and turquoise hues.The cast includes five celebrities―V, actress Jung Yu-mi, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Lee Seo Jin.Up to 10 episodes have been broadcast so far, and viewers noticed that there was in fact a sixth member of the show; it was Perro, the dog.Perro is a stray dog who happened to visit 'Jinny's Kitchen' restaurant one day.After the first visit, Perro came to the restaurant almost every day.Whenever Perro came by, V welcomed him with excitement as well as warmth, and played or petted him.V even updated a video of Perro on his Instagram, which showed how much he loved him.Then earlier today, one Mexican BTS fan whose mother works at the vet revealed V's good deeds.The fan said, "V paid for Perro's vaccinations, and treatment for his injured paw. He made sure Perro was looked after well until the moment he left the country."Following that, he/she also shared some great news regarding Perro, "Perro was adopted by one of the staff members of 'Jinny's Kitchen' who resides in Mexico."Upon hearing what V did for Perro, fans could not stop going "Awww!" at his kindest heart.(Credit= tvN Jinny's Kitchen, Online Community, 'thv' Instagram)(SBS Star)