뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Eun Bin Fangirls Over Song Hye Kyo at an Awards Ceremony
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Eun Bin Fangirls Over Song Hye Kyo at an Awards Ceremony

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.02 09:48 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Eun Bin Fangirls Over Song Hye Kyo at an Awards Ceremony
Actress Park Eun Bin had a cute interaction with actress Song Hye Kyo at an award ceremony.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards which honor accomplishments in film, television, and theater was held on April 28.

The competition for 'Best Actress in Television' was the focus of everyone's attention as two of the candidates were Park Eun Bin and Song Hye Kyo.

Viewers were certain that Park Eun Bin would win the award with ENA's series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', in which she portrayed a rookie attorney 'Woo Young-woo' with autism.

However, everything went up in the air when Netflix released the series 'The Glory'.

Led by Song Hye Kyo who played a revengeful school violence victim 'Moon Dong-eun', 'The Glory' became a well-liked series all around the world.

And as the day finally arrived, Baeksang Arts Awards contented the viewers by awarding both two great actresses.

The 'TV Grand Prize' went to Park Eun Bin, and Song Hye Kyo was named the 'Best Actress in Television'.
Park Eun Bin and Song Hye Kyo
As the ceremony came to a close, photo time among the winners began, and Song Hye Kyo greeted fellow actors nearby.

Then a cute moment between the two stars was spotted.

A fan took a video of Park Eun Bin standing next to Song Hye Kyo as she kept observing 'The Glory' star, hesitating to say hello.

As soon as Song Hye Kyo finished talking with the other actor, Park Eun Bin said something to Song Hye Kyo, and Song Hye Kyo patted her on the arm with a loving grin.
 
After the footage went viral, online users discovered that Park Eun Bin had previously played a child version of Song Hye Kyo in SBS' series 'Guardian Angel' in 2001.

One internet user wrote, "This is why watching the two standing next to each other as the award winners fill my heart with joy.", with the photo of Song Hye Kyo and Park Eun Bin from the 12-year-ago series 'Guardian Angel'.
Park Eun Bin and Song Hye Kyo
(Credit= '00hamnya00' 'mztdrx' '1992_904' Twitter, '백상예술대상' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.