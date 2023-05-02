[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Eun Bin Fangirls Over Song Hye Kyo at an Awards Ceremony

이미지 확대하기

박은빈 토닥토닥해주는 송혜교 너무 따뜻해서 내가 다 눈물이 남.. 이 여자들이 너무 좋아요.. 언젠간 이 둘을 같은 작품에서 보게 되는 날이 왔으면 좋겠어요………….

pic.twitter.com/4aaU0d1M4G — mot (@mztdrx) April 29, 2023

Actress Park Eun Bin had a cute interaction with actress Song Hye Kyo at an award ceremony.The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards which honor accomplishments in film, television, and theater was held on April 28.The competition for 'Best Actress in Television' was the focus of everyone's attention as two of the candidates were Park Eun Bin and Song Hye Kyo.Viewers were certain that Park Eun Bin would win the award with ENA's series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', in which she portrayed a rookie attorney 'Woo Young-woo' with autism.However, everything went up in the air when Netflix released the series 'The Glory'.Led by Song Hye Kyo who played a revengeful school violence victim 'Moon Dong-eun', 'The Glory' became a well-liked series all around the world.And as the day finally arrived, Baeksang Arts Awards contented the viewers by awarding both two great actresses.The 'TV Grand Prize' went to Park Eun Bin, and Song Hye Kyo was named the 'Best Actress in Television'.As the ceremony came to a close, photo time among the winners began, and Song Hye Kyo greeted fellow actors nearby.Then a cute moment between the two stars was spotted.A fan took a video of Park Eun Bin standing next to Song Hye Kyo as she kept observing 'The Glory' star, hesitating to say hello.As soon as Song Hye Kyo finished talking with the other actor, Park Eun Bin said something to Song Hye Kyo, and Song Hye Kyo patted her on the arm with a loving grin.After the footage went viral, online users discovered that Park Eun Bin had previously played a child version of Song Hye Kyo in SBS' series 'Guardian Angel' in 2001.One internet user wrote, "This is why watching the two standing next to each other as the award winners fill my heart with joy.", with the photo of Song Hye Kyo and Park Eun Bin from the 12-year-ago series 'Guardian Angel'.(Credit= '00hamnya00' 'mztdrx' '1992_904' Twitter, '백상예술대상' YouTube)(SBS Star)