[SBS Star] Each LE SSERAFIM Member Show Off Their Popularity Back in School
[SBS Star] Each LE SSERAFIM Member Show Off Their Popularity Back in School

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.01 16:34 View Count
[SBS Star] Each LE SSERAFIM Member Show Off Their Popularity Back in School
K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM members―Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Hong Eunchae, SAKURA and KAZUHA―showed off their popularity back when they were in school. 

On April 29 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', LE SSERAFIM made a guest appearance.

On this day, the members of 'Knowing Brothers' asked them what their school lives were like. 

Kim Chaewon went first, "I was quite popular, actually. I attended Gaepo High School, and some male students use our school's community Facebook page to ask if anyone knew there was anyone I liked or I was going out with. You could ask anonymously on the page, so..."

She continued, "They would even come by my classroom just to see me. I was kind of shy about it, but at the same time, I loved the attention. Even though I knew that they were there to see me, I pretended like I wasn't aware of them; I 'read' a book or 'did' some other things while they were there."
LE SSERAFIM
As Kim Chaewon bragged about her past popularity, the other members claimed that she was not the only one who was popular in school. 

Huh Yunjin laughingly stated, "Hey, I didn't do so bad in school as well!"

When asked how American guys express their interest to her, she answered, "Well, in the States, guys tend to approach you as if they just want to be friends. But later on, they would text you saying they like you." 

KAZUHA also said, "I was popular, too. I could always feel that people were staring at me, you know." 
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM
Following KAZUHA's words, one of 'Knowing Brothers' members HeeChul playfully commented, "I bet Eunchae wasn't as liked as them!" 

Hong Eunchae responded in anger, "What? What are you talking about? I totally was!" 

"I was the school president in my elementary school! Don't you know that students vote for the most popular student in school for a school president?!", she added as she fumed. 

Her hilarious response not only made HeeChul crack up, but also made everybody in the studio laugh.
LE SSERAFIM
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'le_sserafim' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
