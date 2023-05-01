뉴스
[SBS Star] "After My Mother's Death…" Lee Seok Hoon Explains Why He Got Tattoos
[SBS Star] "After My Mother's Death…" Lee Seok Hoon Explains Why He Got Tattoos

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.01 16:53
Singer Lee Seok Hoon of vocal group SG Wannabe revealed why he had so many tattoos.

On April 30, Lee Seok Hoon appeared as a special host on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' where male celebrity guests come with their mothers and discuss their bachelor life.

Married to ballerina Choi Suna for eight years, the singer mentioned that another host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, was a matchmaker for them.

Lee Seok Hoon participated in a dating show hosted by Shin Dong-yeob 12 years ago and met the woman who eventually became his wife. 

Shin Dong-yeob said that he was amazed by the news of their marriage, and made fun of Lee Seok Hoon for fixing his gaze on his now-wife when other stars were casually strolling.
After congratulating their love, Shin Dong-yeob came up with something about Lee Seok Hoon that surprised the guest mothers.

It was the singer's collection of tattoos all over his upper body.

"I have some on my arms and torso. All done after I debuted.", said Lee Seok Hoon.

One of the mothers made cast members laugh by saying that tattoos are perfect for him since Lee Seok Hoon is a "charismatic singer".

Then the singer started sharing the sad story behind the ink.

"I was distressed for my mother passing away while I was in the military. I needed to see her right away when I miss her and the quickest way possible was to engrave her on my arm.", his recount shocked the studio.
"That's where it all began. Later I got tattoos of memorable words or paintings, one by one.", he explained.

Lee Seok Hoon stated that he engraved tattoos reminding him of his wife, too, but eventually stopped.

And as they had a new family member, the singer says he considered getting rid of the tattoos.
 
"I thought of getting rid of the tattoos for my child, so I went to one of my acquaintances who is a dermatologist."

However, Lee Seok Hoon kept his tattoos, and here's why: "He said it would be a long process and might leave scars. The reasons were that the tattoo artist dipped the needle too deeply, and I just got too many of them."

"The staff who sat next to him said that my eyebrows are sparse and offered me to get them filled.", he laughed as he added, "So I left the clinic with even more tattoos."
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'lee.seokhoon' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
