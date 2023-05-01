[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Openly Mentions Lover Lee Do Hyun & Later Spotted Together

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' star Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun's love appears to be cruising on alright.On April 28, Netflix's hit series 'The Glory' swept prizes from the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards, which recognize achievements in film, television, and theater.Im Ji Yeon played the ultimate villain in 'The Glory', 'Park Yeon-jin'.'Park Yeon-jin' and other bullies torture 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) throughout her high school years, and the story focuses on grown-up 'Moon Dong-eun' as she returns to the bullies' lives, only this time she is the one who tortures.Im Ji Yeon was awarded 'Best Supporting Actress in Television' for her portrayal of a cold-blooded bully.Her acceptance speech drew a lot of attention since it was the first time Im Ji Yeon officially addressed her lover.The actress expressed her gratitude to the director and writer, then started naming the cast members who became near to her heart―including the most significant one."Song Hye Kyo, Yeom Hye-ran, Jung Sung-il, my lovely bullies, and Lee Do Hyun, thank you all."Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun's management agencies previously confirmed their relationship on April 1 after a news outlet reported the couple's sweet moments, such as Lee Do Hyun giving Im Ji Yeon a ride home and them having a date on a snowy day.Words are that 'The Glory' co-stars became close last summer at the series' workshop.The two continued their love after publicly announcing it.Mentioning the lover's name at an award ceremony, however, was the first time in their relationship.Im Ji Yeon's speech was the highlight of the day and the subsequent day.The day after the ceremony, another 'The Glory' cast member Cha Joo Young posted a picture captioned, "TEAM THE GLORY FOREVER".The picture captured the day Song Hye Kyo took 'The Glory' cast members to dinner.Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung-il, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, and Kim Gun Woo, all of them smiled at the camera.The placement caught the public's eye, as Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun were sitting next to one another.People cheered on their solid relationship even before Lee Do Hyun's expected military enlistment this year.Despite the inevitable setbacks, the couple shared a happy smile.(Credit= '백상예술대상' 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'limjjy2' 'jooyoungthej' Instagram)(SBS Star)