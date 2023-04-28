뉴스
[SBS Star] Kwon Yul Sweats as He Gets Mistaken for a BTS Member in Spain
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.28
Actor Kwon Yul got mistaken for a member of K-pop boy group BTS in Spain. 

On April 27 episode of tvN's television show 'Europe Outside Your Tent 2', the members―Kwon Yul, actors Cho Jinwoong, Choi Wonyoung and Park Myung-hoon―were seen exploring the countryside of Spain. 

In particular, they went to a beautiful small town called Setenil de las Bodegas, a popular tourist spot, but that only has a population of approximately 3,000 inhabitants. 

After walking around the town for some time, they went into a coffee shop to get some rest. 

While they were having their coffee, the staff at the coffee shop kept glancing at Kwon Yul. 

Then, they started searching looking something up on their phones, and compared their search with him. 
Europe Outside Your Tent 2
Later on, when Kwon Yul approached the staff to pay, one of them asked him while showing a photo of BTS on his phone, "Are you this person?" 

Kwon Yul's eyes widened in surprise as soon as he checked out the photo; he speedily shook his head and responded, "No, that's not me. That's a famous K-pop act BTS. Not me, not me."
 
The staff replied, "Oh, you look very much like them.", pointing at a BTS photo, in which Kwon Yul laughingly expressed his gratitude in return for his kind(?) words. 
Europe Outside Your Tent 2
Just outside the coffee shop, as they got ready for another walk, two tourists came up to them and asked for photos together. 

Despite being confused for being randomly asked for photos, they smiled brightly for them. 

Following the photo session, the male tourist suddenly played BTS' 'Dynamite' music video on his phone, and showed it to them. 

He danced to the music in excitement, then curiously asked them, "Is this you guys?", making them laugh hard.  

They denied his statement straight away, and told him, "We're actors from Korea. That's BTS. But thank you.", then proceeded with their walk after saying goodbye. 
Europe Outside Your Tent 2
(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent 2, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
