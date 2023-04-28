뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessi Goes All the Way to Hug a Fan from the Crowd
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.28
Rapper Jessi went above and beyond to hug a fan while performing.

On April 27, Jessi shared a post on Instagram to celebrate her successful performance at the 'We Bridge Music Festival & Expo 2023' in Las Vegas, the United States.

"Thank you for showing so much love!", the singer expressed her gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd in the caption.

The series of photos and videos featured Jessi's fierce performances.
Jessi
Among them, one video showing the singer's dedication to her fans drew public attention.

During a charismatic performance, Jessi spotted an avid fan who had been waiting for her down the stage.

The video captured the moment when the singer gave the fan a gift she would never forget.

One thing to note is that she was on a stage the height of an adult man, thus there was a significant distance between her and the standing audience.

However, nothing could stop Jessi.

She kneeled and hopped onto the guard's shoulder to reach the fan.

After a whole lot of struggle, Jessi finally reached the fan and hugged her.

The fan dropped the tears of joy as Jessi affectionately patted her shoulder.
 
Staff members had to assist Jessi in crawling up to the stage.

It was not an easy thing to do, especially with an uncomfortable stage outfit.

A hall full of people exploded in ovation for the singer's devotion.

"She risked chafed knees and nip slip to hug a fan.", one fan wrote in the comments section, "Classic Jessi move. She truly loves her fans."

The process of going up and down the stage seemed to have worn her out, but Jessi still smiled brightly at the cheering crowd.
Jessi
(Credit= 'jessicah_o' 'webrigeexpo'Instagram, 'ItsJRE' 'Siyeonbit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
