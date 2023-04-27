뉴스
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Was at LISA's Audition by Chance; Says He Is Happy to See Her Succeed
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.27 16:32
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG mentioned being at LISA of girl group BLACKPINK's audition by chance. 

On April 27 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', TAEYANG joined the show as a guest. 

During the talk, the hosts talked about TAEYANG's latest album 'Down to Earth', which was released on April 25. 

Particularly, they mentioned one of the tracks 'Shoong!', featuring his labelmate LISA, receiving immense love across the globe. 

TAEYANG commented, "Ah, it's all thanks to the fact that I collaborated with LISA on the song. I wouldn't have been able to achieve the same result without the help of LISA, that's for sure." 
TAEYANG
Then, the K-pop star reminisced the time when he happened to go to LISA's audition back in the day. 

TAEYANG said, "I didn't mean to be there. I was actually working in my studio at that time. While I worked, somebody told me that a girl from Thailand had come to audition. I was like, 'Oh, okay.' But then on my way home, I walked past the room she was in. So, I just slid myself in." 

He continued, "She was so young then. I believe she was in elementary or middle school...? I kind of felt bad, seeing her all alone in a country that she doesn't even know. She flew from Thailand simply for the audition, you know! I still remember which song she sang. It was 'Baby' by Justin Bieber." 
TAEYANG
When TAEYANG heard her sing, he explained that he instantly knew that LISA was going to make it big in the industry one day. 

"LISA sounded amazing. She was pretty as well. I was like, 'This girl's going to dominate the business in the future.' She knows that was how I felt. I told her later on." 

To this, one of the hosts exclaimed, "Oh, the collaboration for 'Shoong!' was not only meaningful to you, but probably also for LISA in that case!" 

TAEYANG nodded and said, "Yeah, I feel emotional in ways, because that little girl is doing incredible these days. She's really got her name out there. I'm not just speaking about her fame in Korea, but I mean, look at her globally. I'm glad to witness her succeed." 
TAEYANG
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, THEBLACKLABEL) 

(SBS Star)
