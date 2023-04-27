[SBS Star] Park Tae Hwan Finally Sparks Romance with His Crush DARA After 13 Years?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Sports star Park Tae Hwan reunited with his 13-year-ago crush DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1.On the April 26 episode of CHANNEL A's television show 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class', former Olympic champion swimmer Park Tae Hwan was seen on his way to meet someone."It's been so long.", he whispered nervously to himself, holding a plant pot in one hand."How long has it been? 13 years?", he proceeded on his way to meet the person.He entered the store where they were supposed to meet.And there she was, DARA waiting for him.Park Tae Hwan could not hide a big smile the moment the eyes crossed.He handed her the pot and said, "Wow, you look the same!", amazed at how lovely she looked even after all these years.Finally meeting each other after 13 years, there was a lot of tension between the two, not just because it had been so long.They constantly exchanged glances and awkwardly smiled as the eyes met.Park Tae Hwan was the first to break the stillness, "How have you been?""13 years have passed and you look even younger somehow.", he added.Park Tae Hwan later explained in the studio what happened back then."I was her fan. At that time everyone loved 2NE1's music, and I was one of them. I listened to their songs a lot when I was preparing for Olympic Games."Back then, the swimmer publicly confessed his feelings for DARA.And DARA made a special guest appearance on a television show in which he was starring to surprise him.Park Tae Hwan being shy in front of DARA was so cute that the viewers wished them to be together.13 years later, here they are on a date.Park Tae Hwan thanked her for appearing on the show 13 years ago and said, "Let's do whatever you want today."He explained why he chose the 'Hoya Kerrii' plant as a gift: "The leaf is heart-shaped and is interpreted as 'cute love'. I felt it would fit you."They went for a drive and he amazed her with her favorite snack, which he had packed earlier in the glove box.On a joyful ride, they talked about how they first met each other.Park Tae Hwan explained that DARA's buddy, G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, enabled the encounter with his crush."Our actual first meeting was at the YG Family concert.", Park Tae Hwan explained, "G-DRAGON tried to introduce us at the time, but we just slid by.""I was your huge fan. It was so grateful to see you guest on the show for me back then.", he told DARA."I remember going without saying hello.", DARA reflected, "Mostly because I had to go to the airport for my flight to Thailand, but frankly I was also shy."The two enjoyed a lovely date, chatting about their dating style and ideal types.(Credit= 'KBS Entertian: 깔깔티비' '채널A 캔버스' YouTube)(SBS Star)