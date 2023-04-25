[SBS Star] 'MONEY' Choreographer LEEJUNG LEE Is Bullied by LISA Fans over Her Words?

이미지 확대하기

Some BLACKPINK fans are bullying choreographer LEEJUNG LEE after she shared a post regarding LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On April 24, LEEJUNG LEE uploaded a series of images including the one in which she and LISA pose for the camera.BLACKPINK members dominated the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival stage as one of the headliners on April 15 and 22.Invited by an international luxury vehicle automobile brand, LEEJUNG LEE attended the festival held in California, United States.She photographed the BLACKPINK members and shared them on her Instagram account.Under the photos, she wrote, "Forever grateful to work with you, also seeing you performing my choreography at Coachella. I couldn't be prouder. What a dream come true!"The posted videos and pictures were of the members fiercely performing on stage, including LEEJUNG LEE's selfies with LISA.However, what appeared to be support for the group from their choreographer was interpreted as an insult to some of the group's fans.It all started in 2021 when the choreographer was nominated as 'Best Choreographer of the Year' for LISA's 'MONEY' at the 2021 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards).Trusted choreographer for numerous K-pop artists, LEEJUNG LEE took part in creating the choreography for LISA's solo debut songs, 'LALISA' and 'MONEY'."Being awarded as the best choreographer of the year, especially from MAMA, what a grace!", she wrote on Instagram at the time, "I'd like to thank many entertainment companies who believed in me and chose me, many artists who performed my choreographies so well, and everyone who enjoyed them.", and she thanked her dance crew and family.Some BLACKPINK fans commented 'THANK YOU LISA' under the post, giving her the side-eye to say she should give LISA the credit she deserves as the owner of the song.Back to the recent controversial post, the angry fans alleged that she had been unthankful to LISA even though she was the reason LEEJUNG LEE received the prize, and now she is trying to promote herself by using the group's name.The gist of their claim is that the 'ungrateful' choreographer is trying to take advantage of BLACKPINK in their moment of glory.And her words, 'seeing you performing my choreography', was the fuse."You are not even the sole creator of the choreography.", one user pointed out, while another wrote, "Being thankful to LISA after 2 whole years?", and fumed at how ungrateful she is to always phrase it 'my choreography'.In response to the hateful comments, the choreographer has now changed the caption to, "Forever grateful to work with you, I couldn't be prouder. What a dream come true!", the troubled parts are now removed.Kiel Tutin, one of the choreographers who participated in 'MONEY' choreography, supported her by writing in the comment section, "We love you and loved dancing your choreography onstage."(Credit= 'leejung_lee' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)