뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.24 11:36 View Count
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hees Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera
K-pop artist RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen being all lovey-dovey while shooting a commercial together.

On April 23, one healthcare company, with RAIN and Kim Tae-hee as their models, uploaded two short videos on their YouTube channel. 

The videos were behind-the-scenes footage of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee during their commercial for a massage chair and bed. 
RAIN and Kim Tae-hee
As Kim Tae-hee was getting ready for the shoot, RAIN walked into the studio; when he saw Kim Tae-hee, he immediately said hi to her, but in a special way. 

Instead of saying hi aloud or waving to her, he playfully bowed to her, making her laugh. 

After filming a scene featuring a massage chair together, RAIN went by himself to shoot a scene where he vacuumed the floor in pain due to disc problems. 

As soon as RAIN received an okay sign from the director, he loudly commented to Kim Tae-hee, "Did you see that? You saw me making the face with someone with serious back pain, right? Yeah? That's how you should do it. Okay, baby?"

His comment made Kim Tae-hee erupt in laughter and go, "Oh, he's so hilarious!" 

Kim Tae-hee could not stop laughing as she was trying to film the same scene with a vacuum cleaner. 



Then, Kim Tae-hee laid on a massage bed for the next shoot, and RAIN sat next to her. 

He gently held her hand, and put on the facial expression needed for this shoot, but Kim Tae-hee struggled to compose herself.

Seeing Kim Tae-hee unable to stop laughing, RAIN asked her, "Am I that funny?" 

Once they successfully wrapped up filming the scene on the massage bed, they had to sit around the couch together.

Before the shoot began, Kim Tae-hee once again laughed, and told RAIN, "Don't say anything here. Just 'say' stuff with your face."

RAIN jokingly complained in response to her words, not so happy with them, "What? I'm doing quite well right now! I'm a good actor, you know." 



RAIN and Kim Tae-hee have been married for about six years now since January 2017. 

(Credit= '바디프랜드' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.