[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee's Lovey-Dovey Moment Captured on Camera

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen being all lovey-dovey while shooting a commercial together.On April 23, one healthcare company, with RAIN and Kim Tae-hee as their models, uploaded two short videos on their YouTube channel.The videos were behind-the-scenes footage of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee during their commercial for a massage chair and bed.As Kim Tae-hee was getting ready for the shoot, RAIN walked into the studio; when he saw Kim Tae-hee, he immediately said hi to her, but in a special way.Instead of saying hi aloud or waving to her, he playfully bowed to her, making her laugh.After filming a scene featuring a massage chair together, RAIN went by himself to shoot a scene where he vacuumed the floor in pain due to disc problems.As soon as RAIN received an okay sign from the director, he loudly commented to Kim Tae-hee, "Did you see that? You saw me making the face with someone with serious back pain, right? Yeah? That's how you should do it. Okay, baby?"His comment made Kim Tae-hee erupt in laughter and go, "Oh, he's so hilarious!"Kim Tae-hee could not stop laughing as she was trying to film the same scene with a vacuum cleaner.Then, Kim Tae-hee laid on a massage bed for the next shoot, and RAIN sat next to her.He gently held her hand, and put on the facial expression needed for this shoot, but Kim Tae-hee struggled to compose herself.Seeing Kim Tae-hee unable to stop laughing, RAIN asked her, "Am I that funny?"Once they successfully wrapped up filming the scene on the massage bed, they had to sit around the couch together.Before the shoot began, Kim Tae-hee once again laughed, and told RAIN, "Don't say anything here. Just 'say' stuff with your face."RAIN jokingly complained in response to her words, not so happy with them, "What? I'm doing quite well right now! I'm a good actor, you know."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee have been married for about six years now since January 2017.(Credit= '바디프랜드' YouTube)(SBS Star)