[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Hilarious Ways She Gets By in English-Speaking Countries
[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Hilarious Ways She Gets By in English-Speaking Countries

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.21 17:15
[SBS Star] JISOO Shares Hilarious Ways She Gets By in English-Speaking Countries
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed her hilarious secrets to getting by in English-speaking countries. 

Recently, JISOO guested on entertainer Park Myung-soo's YouTube show 'Hal Myung-soo'. 

While they talked, Park Myung-soo said to JISOO in an excited tone of voice, "Hey, you! You've totally become a global superstar. That must be pretty exciting. Your English must be good now that you're always here and there, pretty much everywhere across the globe!" 

JISOO laughed and immediately denied the assumption that she has good English skills, "No, you're completely wrong about that! I don't speak good English at all. In fact, I don't even speak a word of English when I'm out of Korea." 
JISOO
Confused, Park Myung-soo asked, "But your fame is on a global level, I'm sure you try learning and speaking English in some ways. You do understand basic things though, right?" 

To this, JISOO illustrated what she is like abroad, "Yes, I do understand basic things, but I don't particularly go out of my way to speak to people first. I mean, I have no reason to, because I've got my fellow group members who speak fluent English. They've all lived outside Korea before, but I haven't, so it's like, 'Why even try speaking English...?'" 

Park Myung-soo responded, "Oh, I'm exactly like you. If there are some people who speak fluent English next to me, I keep my mouth shut since there's no reason for me to do the talk. So yeah, I feel you, I feel you.", then laughed. 
JISOO
JISOO continued describing herself in other countries, "I tend to use my gestures a lot. I just give them the thumbs up if I think it's good, and say things like, 'Good!' or 'Perfect!' I also simply clap at times."

She went on, "When I'm at a restaurant, I'll 'speak'. What I mean by that is that I 'speak' using an online translator. I'll type in what I want to say to them, then hit the 'translate' button. After that, I show my phone screen to the waiting staff. After they go over my order, I give them the thumbs up again. It's as simple as that." 

But she bitterly added that is why her English skills have not improved over the years. 

As her words were so relatable, Park Myung-soo could not help but fall down laughing for ages. 
 

(Credit= '할명수' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
