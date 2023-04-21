뉴스
[SBS Star] Internet Applause Oh Yoon Ah Helping a Child Abuse Case to Find Justice
[SBS Star] Internet Applause Oh Yoon Ah Helping a Child Abuse Case to Find Justice

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.21
[SBS Star] Internet Applause Oh Yoon Ah Helping a Child Abuse Case to Find Justice
Actress Oh Yoon Ah's noble deed has helped one family receive the justice they deserve.

On April 20, an internet user uploaded a post titled 'Thank you, actress Oh Yoon Ah' on an online community.

"Three years ago, my child with Brain lesion disorder was abused by an instructor in a special daycare center.", the anonymous writer noted.

"However, simply because it was a first offense, the court only gave the perpetrator a modest probationary period at the first trial."

The mother claimed to have told the media about the situation but nobody was interested, other than Oh Yoon Ah.

"I've sent Oh Yoon Ah a Direct Message as my last resort. She expressed sympathy for the complete stranger's suffering and shared the incident on Instagram, for which I will be eternally grateful."

"Thanks to her, about 8000 people signed the petition, and a non-regretting offender received a 10-month sentence, overturning the outcome of the first trial. I've heard how rare it is for a child abuse case to result in imprisonment. I want to thank Oh Yoon Ah and everyone who signed petitions on behalf of my child.", the writer concluded, expressing how thankful she is.
Oh Yoon Ah
Earlier on October 10, Oh Yoon Ah shared one mother's writing on her Instagram account.

Oh Yoon Ah, a single mom raising a child with a developmental disability, lent a helping hand to a stranger after opening up a Direct Message.

It was a disturbing accusation that a daycare center instructor who was supposed to be looking after the kids had repeatedly smacked a toddler in the head more than 130 times in a month.

Posting the mother's words, the actress had written beneath it, "A mother of a victim sent me this and it broke my heart… Every child on the planet, whether they can speak or not, deserves to be loved and respected. Please… Embrace children without prejudice.", to request public attention.

The post has been removed, but Oh Yoon Ah's good deed has now resurfaced as the mother's post praising her has widely spread.
Oh Yoon Ah
Oh Yoon Ah
(Credit= Polaris Entertainment, 'ya9579' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
