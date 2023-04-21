뉴스
[SBS Star] "They Are Wrong" Jang Keun Suk Speaks on People's Misconception of Him
[SBS Star] "They Are Wrong" Jang Keun Suk Speaks on People's Misconception of Him

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.21
Actor Jang Keun Suk expressed his heart.

On April 19, Jang Keun Suk uploaded a video titled 'The real reason why I started YouTube is…' on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Jang Keun Suk invited his YouTube production staff home and prepared meals for them.

After dining, one of the staff told Jang Keun Suk everyone was curious about the reason behind his sudden try on YouTube, and the actor started spilling his deep thoughts.

"Starting from last night, I couldn't get out of thinking, 'Why did I start YouTube when I am already busy as hell?'.", he stated.

"People call me 'Prince of Asia' and they say things like, 'Yeah, he can live off not working till he dies.', as if it's a joke. It stressed me out."
Jang Keun Seok
Jang Keun Suk says people's perception of him is far from who he is and it messed up his mind.

"I am a workaholic. When I have nothing to do, I go insane. But being an actor isolates you.", as he talked, the others at the table strained their ears.

"Thinking, 'How did I end up like this? Am I driving myself to loneliness?' was the start. I am a chatty person who enjoys telling others stories. After some thought, I decided to find myself.", said Jang Keun Suk.

The actor went on, "I figured then I would know what to do next. And YouTube was the channel for it.", he continued, explaining the reason behind the sudden plunge.

In retrospect, he commented that he was "fxxxing successful" throughout his golden years.

"I was hooked on myself. Already heightened self-love has gone through the roof.", he added, chuckling.

Jang Keun Suk stated that he wants to use his channel to share the insight he has gained through his career in show business.

"I'd like to share the 'been there, done that' story of me realizing all that fame wasn't everything. And I'd want to advise the young stars, 'Guys, don't hang yourselves over luxury brands.'", he remarked.

"Do you check the comment section?", as a staff member asked, to which he replied, "I look into it every minute."
Jang Keun Suk
Jang Keun Suk
(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
